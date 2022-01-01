Jean-François GRUET

Mes compétences :
Entrepreneur
Ingénieur
Investissement
Mobile
Mobile Applications
Web
Web mobile
Entreprises
ApSynth
- Co-founder, CTO
2008 - maintenant- Cofounder of the Company
- ApSynth project manager. ApSynth.com presents an online service that let you create and publish your own web application.
- Leading a 2 engineering team for ASP.Net, RIA, Javascript & SQL development.
- Managing partnership with French R&D subsidies institutions (OSEO & Critt)
- Managed an indian outsourced team made of 4 engineers
Versicolor Finance
- Partner
2007 - 2008Versicolor Finance est un fond d'investissement agissant sur le marché des PME de CA < 5M€.