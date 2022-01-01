Menu

Jean-François GRUET

PARIS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Entrepreneur
Ingénieur
Investissement
Mobile
Mobile Applications
Web
Web mobile

Entreprises

  • ApSynth - Co-founder, CTO

    2008 - maintenant - Cofounder of the Company
    - ApSynth project manager. ApSynth.com presents an online service that let you create and publish your own web application.
    - Leading a 2 engineering team for ASP.Net, RIA, Javascript & SQL development.
    - Managing partnership with French R&D subsidies institutions (OSEO & Critt)
    - Managed an indian outsourced team made of 4 engineers

  • Versicolor Finance - Partner

    2007 - 2008 Versicolor Finance est un fond d'investissement agissant sur le marché des PME de CA < 5M€.

  • DESA - Responsable commercial

    2004 - 2007

Formations

Réseau