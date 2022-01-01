Retail
Jean-François LEHOURS
Ajouter
Jean-François LEHOURS
Paris
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Leadership
Entreprises
Ramsay generale de sante
- Directeur etablissement de sante mentale
Paris
2018 - maintenant
ORPEA
- Directeur Réfèrent Région Auvergne
Puteaux
2015 - maintenant
Coordination de 7 EHPAD
Orpea
- Directeur exploitation
Puteaux
2013 - maintenant
Clinique privée Groupe VITALIA
- Consultant / infirmier de bloc operatoire
2012 - 2012
Clavis
- Formateur
2008 - 2010
Liberal
- Infirmier liberal
2004 - 2013
Pompiers
- Infirmier
2003 - maintenant
Formations
Université Montpellier 1-CESEGHP
Montpellier
2011 - 2012
master 2
CESEGH
Montpellier
2010 - 2011
DU
IFSI Hôpital Henri Mondor
Aurillac
2008 - 2011
infirmier
