Jean-François LEHOURS

Paris

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Leadership

Entreprises

  • Ramsay generale de sante - Directeur etablissement de sante mentale

    Paris 2018 - maintenant

  • ORPEA - Directeur Réfèrent Région Auvergne

    Puteaux 2015 - maintenant Coordination de 7 EHPAD

  • Orpea - Directeur exploitation

    Puteaux 2013 - maintenant

  • Clinique privée Groupe VITALIA - Consultant / infirmier de bloc operatoire

    2012 - 2012

  • Clavis - Formateur

    2008 - 2010

  • Liberal - Infirmier liberal

    2004 - 2013

  • Pompiers - Infirmier

    2003 - maintenant

