Jean-Francois MAIZIÈRE

Mes compétences :
Management
Vente
Développement commercial
Communication
Marketing
Business development
Entreprises
DELIA Systems
- Sales Director - Resources Scheduling Solutions
maintenantDirect Sales (SW & Services) of Resource Scheduling Solutions to Airlines, MRO Companies, Fligth Training Centers.
Customers: AIR FRANCE, Emirates Airlines, TAT Industries, HELISIM, Dassault Falcon Services...
Development of partnerships ( EPICOR) and indirect Sales Channel.
Mechanical Dynamics
- Direct Sales of ADAMS Solutions in France in Auto & A&D Sectors.
Business Development Mgr for Europe of indirect sales of ADAMS Solutions linked to CATIA.
Development & Management of Resellers' channel
Dassault Systèmes
- Sales Director of CATIA Mechanical Solutions - Europe
Vélizy-Villacoublay 2011 - 2012Develop in Europe, with local Dassault Systemes(DS) offices, sales of CATIA Mechanical Solutions in large accounts.
Expose and share with European companies, the Business value of DS PLM solutions in 3D Master, Machining, Construction/BIM, Composite, Powertrain as well as Mold & Tooling initiatives.
Dassault Systèmes
- Sales Director Europe - CATIA Special Applications
Vélizy-Villacoublay 2010 - 2011Sales development for Europe on CATIA Special Applications
Systems Enegineering
Equipments ( Electrical, Tubign/Piping)
Dassault Systèmes
- Account Manager - Business Devpt Director
Dassault Systèmes
- A&D Business Development Director
Vélizy-Villacoublay 2002 - 20082004-2008 A&D Business Development Director
Business development in PLM for A&D sectors as well as Industrial Equipments : Mainly covering UK, Germany, Israel, Turkey, Eastern Europe regions.(Ukraine, Russia)
Winback SW sales: IAI, TAI, Sukhoi, ANTONOV, Gruppa GAZ
Executive Account Manager for ALSTOM POWER.
2002- 2004 Accoun Manager - Dassault Systèmes
In charge of Developing DS PLM business for Aeroengine sector in Europe:
Customers:Rolls-Royce, MTU Aeroengines, FIAT AVIO
IBM
- Business Manager - Simulation market
Bois-Colombes 1988 - 1999From Pre-sales at IBM France in Simulation domain, I did move to marketing and Business Manager roles for whole Europe in FEA/Simulation segment.
Definitino of Goto Market Strategy, Support to direct and Indirect channels, development and business closing.