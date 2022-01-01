Menu

Jean-Francois MAIZIÈRE

ORLANDO

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Management
Vente
Développement commercial
Communication
Marketing
Business development

Entreprises

  • DELIA Systems - Sales Director - Resources Scheduling Solutions

    maintenant Direct Sales (SW & Services) of Resource Scheduling Solutions to Airlines, MRO Companies, Fligth Training Centers.
    Customers: AIR FRANCE, Emirates Airlines, TAT Industries, HELISIM, Dassault Falcon Services...

    Development of partnerships ( EPICOR) and indirect Sales Channel.

  • Mechanical Dynamics - Direct Sales of ADAMS Solutions in France in Auto & A&D Sectors.

    maintenant Direct Sales of ADAMS Solutions in France in Auto & A&D Sectors.
    Business Development Mgr for Europe of indirect sales of ADAMS Solutions linked to CATIA.
    Development & Management of Resellers' channel

  • Dassault Systèmes - Sales Director of CATIA Mechanical Solutions - Europe

    Vélizy-Villacoublay 2011 - 2012 Develop in Europe, with local Dassault Systemes(DS) offices, sales of CATIA Mechanical Solutions in large accounts.

    Expose and share with European companies, the Business value of DS PLM solutions in 3D Master, Machining, Construction/BIM, Composite, Powertrain as well as Mold & Tooling initiatives.

  • Dassault Systèmes - Sales Director Europe - CATIA Special Applications

    Vélizy-Villacoublay 2010 - 2011 Sales development for Europe on CATIA Special Applications
    Systems Enegineering
    Equipments ( Electrical, Tubign/Piping)

  • Dassault Systèmes - Account Manager - Business Devpt Director

    Vélizy-Villacoublay 2009 - 2010 Sales Manager for Eastern Europe, Russia.
    Skoda Holding, OAK, ANTONOV,...

    Account Manager for ALSTOM POWER

    ENOVIA M1 Business Operations for whole Europe.

  • Dassault Systèmes - A&D Business Development Director

    Vélizy-Villacoublay 2002 - 2008 2004-2008 A&D Business Development Director
    Business development in PLM for A&D sectors as well as Industrial Equipments : Mainly covering UK, Germany, Israel, Turkey, Eastern Europe regions.(Ukraine, Russia)
    Winback SW sales: IAI, TAI, Sukhoi, ANTONOV, Gruppa GAZ

    Executive Account Manager for ALSTOM POWER.


    2002- 2004 Accoun Manager - Dassault Systèmes
    In charge of Developing DS PLM business for Aeroengine sector in Europe:
    Customers:Rolls-Royce, MTU Aeroengines, FIAT AVIO

  • IBM - Business Manager - Simulation market

    Bois-Colombes 1988 - 1999 From Pre-sales at IBM France in Simulation domain, I did move to marketing and Business Manager roles for whole Europe in FEA/Simulation segment.
    Definitino of Goto Market Strategy, Support to direct and Indirect channels, development and business closing.

Formations

