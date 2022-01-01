Menu

Jean-François MASSARD

En résumé

Autodidacte et à l’aise en environnement de travail hétérogène, je m’adapte et m’approprie rapidement
les contraintes du contexte dans lequel je dois évoluer.
Force de propositions constructives je participe activement à la transformation ou au maintien des bonnes pratiques du domaine IT.

Mes compétences :
Linux
Gestion de projets
Archimate
Développement web
Python Programming
Sybase
SQLite
Docker
Shell (Unix / Windows)
Jenkins
SQL
PowerBuilder
MySQL
Perl Programming
C++
VAX/VMS
Apache WebServer
Microsoft Internet Information Server
DIBOL
PHP
HTML / Javascript / CSS
Analyse fonctionnelle
Analyse technique
EDI - EDIFACT
WordPress
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Windows

Entreprises

  • SNCF - Urbaniste SI

    2016 - maintenant

  • Pilin~Echtar Consulting - Consultant

    Gournay-sur-Marne 2015 - maintenant Conseil Informatique pour les Petites Structures (TPE, Artisans, Associations ou Particuliers)

  • BUT - Architecte Fonctionnel

    Émerainville 2014 - 2016 Élaboration de l'architecture technique et fonctionnelle de la gestion collaborative de
    versions des applicatifs internes à l'aide de Subversion (homogénéiser ou remplacer
    les procédures actuelles et création de celles inexistantes).

  • BUT - Chef de Projet

    Émerainville 2008 - 2014 - Mise en œuvre de l'EDI dans les processus d'achat de marchandise.
    - Mise en œuvre du Plan de Continuité d'Activité de l'entreprise (Groupe BUT).
    - Mise en œuvre d'un portail collaboratif de gestion de projet pour le service DSI (NQI ORHESTRA)
    - Étude de mise en œuvre d'un portail d'entreprise afin d'implémenter une GED dans les processus de gestion documentaire internes (VDoc Portal).

  • BUT - Chef de Projet

    Émerainville 2003 - 2008 Migration SI BUT: Prise en charge de l'étude et la mise en œuvre de la récupération des données du système de gestion commerciale des magasin BUT sous OpenVMS vers le nouveau SI sous environnement Client/Serveur PowerBuilder/SYBASE.

  • BUT - Chef de Projet Junior

    Émerainville 2001 - 2002 - Étude et mise en œuvre du passage à l'€uro du système de gestion commerciale des magasins BUT: gestion des prix de vente en centimes (ajout de deux décimales au niveau du stockage des données et de leur affichage/édition).
    - Responsable d'une équipe de deux développeurs.
    - Environnement: Open VMS, langage DCL et DIBOL.

  • BUT - Analyste Programmeur

    Émerainville 1998 - 2000 - Au sein d'une équipe de deux développeurs sous la direction d'un Chef de Projet assure la maintenance évolutive et corrective du système de gestion commerciale des magasins BUT.
    - Environnement: Open VMS, langage DCL et DIBOL.

  • Groupe IGS Formation Continue - Stagiaire Analyste-Programmeur

    Paris-17E-Arrondissement 1997 - 1998 - Sous la responsabilité du chef du service informatique, participe à l'étude et
    l'élaboration de la mise en œuvre d'un Intranet.
    - Environnement: MS-Internet Information Server sous MS-Windows NT4.

  • Colorado Technologies - Programmeur Multimedia

    1995 - 1997 - Au sein d'une équipe réduite (2 personnes) et autonome développe et fait évoluer
    (16 bits vers 32 bits) le logiciel éducatif multimédia « Les Clés du Bac » édité
    initialement par Colorado Technologies, puis par TLC EDUSOFT.
    - Environnement de développement sous MS-Windows 3.1 puis MS-Windows 95,
    langage C++ (Borland C++ 4.5) plus quelques travaux d'infographie basiques.

Formations

Réseau