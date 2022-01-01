Jean-François MASSARD

Autodidacte et à l’aise en environnement de travail hétérogène, je m’adapte et m’approprie rapidement
les contraintes du contexte dans lequel je dois évoluer.
Force de propositions constructives je participe activement à la transformation ou au maintien des bonnes pratiques du domaine IT.
Mes compétences :
Linux
Gestion de projets
Archimate
Développement web
Python Programming
Sybase
SQLite
Docker
Shell (Unix / Windows)
Jenkins
SQL
PowerBuilder
MySQL
Perl Programming
C++
VAX/VMS
Apache WebServer
Microsoft Internet Information Server
DIBOL
PHP
HTML / Javascript / CSS
Analyse fonctionnelle
Analyse technique
EDI - EDIFACT
WordPress
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Windows