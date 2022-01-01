Jean-François MASSARD

Autodidacte et à l’aise en environnement de travail hétérogène, je m’adapte et m’approprie rapidement

les contraintes du contexte dans lequel je dois évoluer.

Force de propositions constructives je participe activement à la transformation ou au maintien des bonnes pratiques du domaine IT.



Mes compétences :

Linux

Gestion de projets

Archimate

Développement web

Python Programming

Sybase

SQLite

Docker

Shell (Unix / Windows)

Jenkins

SQL

PowerBuilder

MySQL

Perl Programming

C++

VAX/VMS

Apache WebServer

Microsoft Internet Information Server

DIBOL

PHP

HTML / Javascript / CSS

Analyse fonctionnelle

Analyse technique

EDI - EDIFACT

WordPress

Microsoft Office

Microsoft Windows