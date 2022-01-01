Jean-François MILLE

His experiences are made of 15 years in the event industry as a technical specialist in the overlay solution environment.

Expert in temporary power projects and electrical distribution network, he is happy to share his technical knowledge in electricity and energy management.



Ready for :

- Business development & sales management

- ITT/bid preparation, RFP/RFQ completion & provide costing estimate

- Procurement strategy, commodity analysis & quality standards management

- Data base development & quantity survey

- Budget, contract management & planning construction

- Technical management & internal coordination

- Coordination, operations & organisation assistance

- Acting as the liaison between the technical support and the design team

- Site management documentation & control process

- Reporting process during the installation, maintenance and dismantling periods

- Health and safety & sustainability management



Networker and hunter in business, he loves to search prospects, to win budget, to deal contracts and to offer a profitable value.



He think "solutions and services". His qualities makes clients happy.



Mes compétences :

Conseil