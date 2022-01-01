Menu

Jean-François MILLE

PARIS/WIMEREUX

En résumé

His experiences are made of 15 years in the event industry as a technical specialist in the overlay solution environment.
Expert in temporary power projects and electrical distribution network, he is happy to share his technical knowledge in electricity and energy management.

Ready for :
- Business development & sales management
- ITT/bid preparation, RFP/RFQ completion & provide costing estimate
- Procurement strategy, commodity analysis & quality standards management
- Data base development & quantity survey
- Budget, contract management & planning construction
- Technical management & internal coordination
- Coordination, operations & organisation assistance
- Acting as the liaison between the technical support and the design team
- Site management documentation & control process
- Reporting process during the installation, maintenance and dismantling periods
- Health and safety & sustainability management

Networker and hunter in business, he loves to search prospects, to win budget, to deal contracts and to offer a profitable value.

He think "solutions and services". His qualities makes clients happy.

Mes compétences :
Conseil

Entreprises

  • REVOLT - Sales Manager

    2014 - maintenant Offer : power generation and lighting
    Talent development : team of 4 players in the sales force
    Targets : event, broadcast and all industrial markets

    Objective :
    Sales plan : starting point with a turnover of 1,7 m€ in 2013, high expectations for 5 years
    Task force : national development in France

    Sales strategy :
    To create a sales management process & a sales development model
    To define strategic commercial objectives & execution of a sales plan

    Solutions / rental products available :
    Power generation : soundproof gensets 50 Db, synch., 20, 60, 100… until 400kVA
    Electrical distribution (DBs, AMF panel, cables, transformers)
    Concrete blocks plots, cable ramps
    Tower lights and other lighting systems (24V, ATEX)
    IRC & air eaters

    Installation :
    Technician and electrical foreman
    Logistics

    Contact : jean-francois@revolt-location.com +33 7 89 51 42 04

  • AED Distribution France - HQ Willebroek Belgium - Sales manager

    2013 - 2013 To create a business network in France : to develop High End Systems (a Barco company)
    www.highend.com
    5 partners B to B as sub dealers: north, east, west, Paris and south
    3 training centers: schools

    AED Rent / Display / Store / Lease / Second Hand / Repair / Studios
    www.aedrent.com

  • Poulp - Consultant : power and electrical distribution

    2013 - maintenant Power projects assistance : electricity and energy
    &
    Engineering coordination assistance : overlay and temporary construction

    Technical advise & project qualification
    Budget & planning construction
    Pricing
    Technical documentation & coordination
    Sourcing & procurement
    Operations & organization assistance
    Quantity Survey & Contract Management

    Industry - Event - Broadcast

  • GL Events - International Project Manager

    Brignais 2010 - 2013 Engineering and construction : energy and technology

    London 2012 Olympic Games - UK (lighting for 170 000m2)
    African Cup of Nations / CAN 2012 Libreville - Gabon (power generation : 15 000 kVA)
    AFC Asian Cup 2011 Doha - Qatar (power generation : 85 000 kVA - 3500 data points)
    Commonwealth Games 2010 Delhi - India (power generation : 30 000 kVA)

  • Groupe Novelty - Longjumeau - Business developer

    2004 - 2010 Supply entertainment and event technology
    Business development & sales development

    Technical management to provide :
    - the resources & the services customers need
    - support & assistance in complex installation
    - providing services and equipment
    - audio, video, lighting & scenery automation systems
    - trussing, rigging & staging
    - generators, UPS & electrical distribution

    Event references :
    - emergency lighting : GL Events, De Boer, Neptunus, Röder, Veldeman
    - Paris fashion week : 100 high standard shows
    - concert touring : major European festivals
    - corporate event & trade show

    Army, petroleum and industrial services projects references :
    - EUFOR RD Congo 2008, Eufor Tchad/RCA 2009
    - Esso, Total, Exxon, Aggreko, Energyst, Danone, Forclum, Loxam Power

  • Concept événement - Event agency - Lille - Manager

    1998 - 2002 The first event agency in the North of France

    To advise companies about event communication
    To create some corporate events and other live communication actions
    To quote full package home made
    Logistics, co-ordination, operations and site management

Formations

  • EUROMED MANAGEMENT

    Marseille 2002 - 2003 Master of sciences in event management and marketing services

    - strategy & business development
    - method & organization
    - finance & budget
    - marketing & communication

