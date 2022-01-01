Jean-Francois SAMSON

SOFTWARE ENGINEER



- Object Oriented designer;

- Real time specialist for embedded systems;

- C/C++, C# software developer;

- Implementation of communication protocols for radio network (CDMA-APCO, TDMA-TETRA)

- Simulation and control development dedicated to mobile and jointed robots ;

- Design of perception system and trajectory planning for autonomous vehicles;

- Implementation, integration in multi-tasking and multi-processor architectures,

- Image and signal processing



Mes compétences :

JAVA

Windows 7

Perl

Clearcase

Linux embarqué

Rational rose

UML2

Architecture logicielle

C++

Real Time Embedded Systems

Kernel programing

TCP/IP