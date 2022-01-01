Jean-Francois SAMSON

SOFTWARE ENGINEER
- Object Oriented designer;
- Real time specialist for embedded systems;
- C/C++, C# software developer;
- Implementation of communication protocols for radio network (CDMA-APCO, TDMA-TETRA)
- Simulation and control development dedicated to mobile and jointed robots ;
- Design of perception system and trajectory planning for autonomous vehicles;
- Implementation, integration in multi-tasking and multi-processor architectures,
- Image and signal processing
Mes compétences :
JAVA
Windows 7
Perl
Clearcase
Linux embarqué
Rational rose
UML2
Architecture logicielle
C++
Real Time Embedded Systems
Kernel programing
TCP/IP