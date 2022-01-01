Menu

Jean-Francois SAMSON

Paris

En résumé

SOFTWARE ENGINEER

- Object Oriented designer;
- Real time specialist for embedded systems;
- C/C++, C# software developer;
- Implementation of communication protocols for radio network (CDMA-APCO, TDMA-TETRA)
- Simulation and control development dedicated to mobile and jointed robots ;
- Design of perception system and trajectory planning for autonomous vehicles;
- Implementation, integration in multi-tasking and multi-processor architectures,
- Image and signal processing

Mes compétences :
JAVA
Windows 7
Perl
Clearcase
Linux embarqué
Rational rose
UML2
Architecture logicielle
C++
Real Time Embedded Systems
Kernel programing
TCP/IP

Entreprises

  • General Electric - Embedded software engineer

    Paris 2015 - 2016 Internet of Things: Embedded systems
    - Implementation of 6LowPan and Coap on STM32F215 and MSP430 with FreeRTOS
    - Development of the energy measurement, GPS positioning, Near Field Communication, SPI and I2C bus drivers
    - Implementation of Light Weight IP for IPV6 communication
    - Implementation of DTLS and eDTLS (ARM API)

  • RADIO-IP - Ingenieur

    2010 - 2016 - Mobility protocol implementation (RFC 3344) for communication over internet ensuring the reliability and the privacy of data, video and voice transmission
    - Development of the mobile client on Windows 7 and XP
    - Development network drivers (Ligth Weight Filters) for building the Mobile Virtual Private Network
    - Implementation of the mobility and the IPSEC protocols into the FreeBSD kernels (C\C++)
    - Design and development of the mobile client for Android running on tablets and cellular phones
    - Implmentation of a real time framework for interfacing a SQL database (SQLite). (C/C++, Windows)

  • TMX Toronto-Montreal Exchange - Software Engineer\Architect

    2008 - 2010 - Software Requirements and Architecture development for the Trading and the control of the Montreal Exchange
    - Collecting the financial requirements from the financial engineers and the Bank traders
    - Development of prototypes in perl and C++

  • Motorola - Technical lead

    Gif sur Yvette 2001 - 2008 CELLULAR PHONES DEVELOPMENT

    - Design, development of a C# compiler, JIT and C# debugger dedicated to run on a Linux cellular phone;
    - Integration and adaptation of Open Source libraries to support the main C# framework features;
    - Development of the software connection between Visual studio and the Motorola phones hardware for the remote debugging
    Languages: C#, C++, C Processors:PAX250-PAX270 RTOS: Linux Montavista

    - Linux driver development and integration on a Montavista kernel
    - Bootloader and code signature development.
    - Integration of Linux 2.4 and 2.6 on new phone prototype (processor OMAP and PAX270 from TI)
    Languages: C Processors:PAX270-OMAP2420/TMS320C55 RTOS: Linux Montavista

    TELECOMUNICATION SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT
    - Equipment of New York fire and police department with wireless system supporting the seamless mobility requirement (Mobility protocol implementation)
    - Mobility gateway implementation on a Linux server machine, Client development on a ruggedized Windows client.
    - Development of the mobility and the IPSEC protocols

    Languages:C++, C Processors:x86 OS: Linux Red Hat, Windows

    - Development of new drivers for several communication interfaces (I2C, Ethernet, PCI, Flash memory);
    - Implementation of the IP stack;
    - Management of the communication stack to support the HDLC protocol
    Languages: C/C++ Processors:Power PC 8560 RTOS: OSE 4.5

    - Integration of the APCO and TETRA protocol on an embedded system to load the radio network provided to the public safety departments;
    - Voice generation and traffic simulation to load the network infrastructure.
    Languages:C++, C Processors:Power PC (MCPN750) RTOS: VxWorks

