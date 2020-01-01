Menu

Jean Luc GRANDSIRE

BONDY

En résumé

BONJOUR

Mes compétences :
TECNICIEN

Entreprises

  • Darty - TECHNICIEN

    BONDY 1989 - maintenant

  • Darty - Technicien

    BONDY 1989 - maintenant

  • Darty - TECHNICIEN

    BONDY 1989 - maintenant

  • Darty - Technicien

    BONDY 1989 - maintenant

  • Darty - TECHNICIEN

    BONDY 1989 - maintenant

  • Darty - TECHNICIEN

    BONDY 1989 - maintenant

  • Darty - Technicien

    BONDY 1989 - maintenant

  • Darty - Technicien

    BONDY 1989 - maintenant

Formations

Réseau