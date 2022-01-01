Menu

Jean-Michel CABRERA

AJACCIO

En résumé

Créateur de rêves et d'organisateur d'évènements

Entreprises

  • Le hussard - PDG

    maintenant TRAITEUR EVENEMENTIEL

  • Corse prestige vip - Pdg

    maintenant conciergerie de luxe en corse et société de limousine avec chauffeurs

  • Corsevene - Pdg

    maintenant location de matériels d'évènements congrès et séminaires

  • Le bistrot du hussard - Pdg

    maintenant restaurant bistrot gastro avec salles de réunion

  • Corsicanim - Pdg

    maintenant spectacle feux d'artifices animations décorations

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau