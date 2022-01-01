Retail
Jean-Michel CABRERA
Jean-Michel CABRERA
AJACCIO
En résumé
Créateur de rêves et d'organisateur d'évènements
Entreprises
Le hussard
- PDG
maintenant
TRAITEUR EVENEMENTIEL
Corse prestige vip
- Pdg
maintenant
conciergerie de luxe en corse et société de limousine avec chauffeurs
Corsevene
- Pdg
maintenant
location de matériels d'évènements congrès et séminaires
Le bistrot du hussard
- Pdg
maintenant
restaurant bistrot gastro avec salles de réunion
Corsicanim
- Pdg
maintenant
spectacle feux d'artifices animations décorations
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Anne-Rose KLASSER
Christian FRANCESCHI
Hugues CADOUX
Laurence GABRIELLI
Marc MARCHETTI-MURATI
Michel ARENA
Nicolas TERRAZZONI
Noel CALZI
Patrick STRAZZULLO
Seddiki SOUFIANE