Jean-Michel DAIGNAN

Mes compétences :
Engineering
Applied mathematics
Programming
Matlab
Project management
Entreprises
CEA/LITEN/Laboratoire de stockage de l'électricité
- Ingénieur Recherche
2014 - maintenant
Unigrid solutions
- Ingénieur recherche et Développement
2014 - 2014
CSTB
- Research assistant
Marne-la-Vallée cedex 22013 - 2013Subject: Development, assessment and validation of a tool for simulate the electrical load curve according to different areas (building, district) with Matlab. The tool was applied for sizing electrical storage supplied by local renewable energies (Smart Grid project).
Specific works on this placement:
•Generation of the area by a top-down approach,
•Creation of occupancy profiles after classifications (data mining) and use of Markov chains,
•Development of different load curve models of each appliance in the building,
•Production of electrical consumption profiles according to different buildings in the area by a bottom-up approach,
•Development of a specific GUI for representing and studying the electrical consumption of the area.
2012 - 2012TRAVAUX EFFECTUES DURANT LE STAGE
==> Travaux effectués
Etude du comportement des nanocristaux en solution aqueuse soumis à un courant électrique
==>Compétences acquises
Utilisations d'appareils scientifiques :
-SAXS -XRD
-Spectroscopie Raman -Microscope électronique
Rédaction de documents scientifiques en anglais