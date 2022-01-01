Menu

Jean-Michel DAIGNAN

CHAMBERY

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Engineering
Applied mathematics
Programming
Matlab
Project management

Entreprises

  • CEA/LITEN/Laboratoire de stockage de l'électricité - Ingénieur Recherche

    2014 - maintenant

  • Unigrid solutions - Ingénieur recherche et Développement

    2014 - 2014

  • CSTB - Research assistant

    Marne-la-Vallée cedex 2 2013 - 2013 Subject: Development, assessment and validation of a tool for simulate the electrical load curve according to different areas (building, district) with Matlab. The tool was applied for sizing electrical storage supplied by local renewable energies (Smart Grid project).

    Specific works on this placement:
    •Generation of the area by a top-down approach,
    •Creation of occupancy profiles after classifications (data mining) and use of Markov chains,
    •Development of different load curve models of each appliance in the building,
    •Production of electrical consumption profiles according to different buildings in the area by a bottom-up approach,
    •Development of a specific GUI for representing and studying the electrical consumption of the area.

    Supervisor: Charly Gay (contact: charly.gay@cstb.fr/+33 4 93 95 64 34)

  • Dalhousie university - Stagiaire

    2012 - 2012 TRAVAUX EFFECTUES DURANT LE STAGE
    ==> Travaux effectués
    Etude du comportement des nanocristaux en solution aqueuse soumis à un courant électrique
    ==>Compétences acquises
    Utilisations d'appareils scientifiques :
    -SAXS -XRD
    -Spectroscopie Raman -Microscope électronique
    Rédaction de documents scientifiques en anglais

  • Intermarché Malicorne (03) - Travailleur saisonnier

    2008 - 2011 TRAVAUX SAISONNIERS DURANT LES VACANCES D'ETE
    ==> Fonctions effectués :
    -Mise en rayon et commande (fruits et légumes , produits d'entretien , liquides)
    -Caissier

Formations

  • Cust - Polytech Clermont-Ferrand (Aubiere)

    Aubiere 2010 - 2013 Master of Engineering (M.Eng.)

    Areas of study:
    •APPLIED PHYSICS/MATHEMATICS
    •RENEWABLE ENERGIES
    •ENERGY MANAGEMENT
    •STORAGE/DISTRIBUTION OF ELECTRICITY

    Informations on the curse:
    http://polytech.univ-bpclermont.fr/en/ingenieur-en-genie-physique.html

  • Université Clermont 2 Blaise Pascal

    Clermont Ferrand 2008 - 2010 physique fondamentale

    Licence sciences de la matiére - Areas of study:
    •MECHANICS
    •ENERGY/THERMAL
    •ELECTRICITY
    •PROGRAMMING LANGUAGES

    Informations of the curse:
    http://www.univ-bpclermont.fr/formation/formation/UBP-PROG19108.html

  • Polytech' Clermont-Ferrand (Ex : CUST)

    Clermont Ferrand 2008 - 2010 PEIP - Project: Bibliographical research on the low resistance tires use for limit the fuel consumption of cars.

    Informations on the curse:
    http://polytech.univ-bpclermont.fr/fr/parcours-des-ecoles-dingenieurs-polytech-peip.html

  • Lycée Paul Constans

    Montlucon 2005 - 2008 Baccalauréat Scientifique option SVT spécialité Physique-Chimie - Baccalaureate specializing in physics at high school Paul Constans, honors distinction.

