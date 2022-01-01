Jean-Michel DOS REMEDIOS

-
Fromageries Bel
- Bel Americas - Purchasing Director - (Chicago, IL - USA)
Paris
2011 - maintenant
-
Fromageries Bel
- Business Process Owner Achat - Bel Syria (Damascus)
Paris
2010 - 2011
Define and manage the purchasing organization, including resource needs, recruitment, roles and responsibilities.
Manage the change impacts on the other departments
Define and implement action plans to bring savings and change processes
Manage the budget follow up and the reporting on a wide range of purchasing categories
-
Fromageries BEL
- Consultant & Business Process Owner achat - projet SAP USA & CANADA (USA, Chicago)
Paris
2010 - 2010
USA & Canada (Base aux USA)
Purchasing Business Process Owner :
Contribute to ensure consistency of the local processes with respect to Core system (process and solution)
Transfer practical business knowledge to local Key Users
Change management activities (organization, training, impact analysis)
Design solution for specific processes
-
Fromageries BEL
- Chef de projet achat USA (USA, Appleton, WI)
Paris
2009 - 2010
USA & Canada (Base aux USA)
Purchasing Organization :
Definition of resources needs, roles and responsibilities, taking into consideration SAP project core rules and processes in order to guarantee a sustainable and lean organization.
Purchasing Performance :
Identification, selection and implementation of quick saving actions on all purchases types (spare parts, overheads, packaging, raw material, etc…).
Achievements: On behalf of the new organization designed, the performance project brought 800 K$ of yearly savings in the first 6 months belonging to an action plan of more than 2000 K$.
-
Fromageries BEL
- Business Process Owner achat - Projet SAP (Czech Republic, Prague)
Paris
2006 - 2009
Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland, Belgium, United Kingdom, Sweden, Morocco, Egypt, Netherlands, France. (base en NL puis en CZ).
Project management :
Dry Run & Cut over Manager in CEEC*
Go / No-Go Management in CEEC*
Purchasing Business Process Owner :
Contribute to ensure consistency of the local processes with respect to Core system (process and solution)
Transfer practical business knowledge to local Key Users
Change management activities (organization, training, impact analysis)
Design solution for specific processes
Achievements: All countries rolled out with SAP respecting the planning. Cut-over plan and Go/No-Go management in CEEC* countries, for all streams (SCM, production, purchasing, finance, controlling, sales,…).
*CEEC : Central and Eastern Europe Countries
-
Fromageries BEL
- Acheteur et coordinateur de déploiement SAP (France, Paris)
Paris
2004 - 2006
Purchasing strategy definition.
Budgets follow up.
Value analysis and specifications definitions.
Supplying scheduling optimization.
Market place process owner (CPG Market or Accenture SC services)
Core Purchasing Key user in SAP Project: Core Model Definition and detailed conception.
Redaction member of Bel newspaper (Happy Bel).
Achievements: 3.5 M€ of savings (10% of the purchasing performance project target for the department). Purchasing core solution definition for SAP project in order to be rolled out in entire Group
-
Yoplait
- Acheteur emballage et Ingredients (france, Paris)
Boulogne-Billancourt
2001 - 2003
Purchasing strategy definition.
Budgets follow up.
Value analysis.
Supplying scheduling optimization.
Specifications definition.
Achievements: New strategy put in place in some purchasing families reducing number of suppliers and making 8% (3M€) savings versus budget of average 40 M€.
-
Hewlett Packard
- Developpeur packaging
COURTABOEUF
1999 - 1999
IT devices Packaging development for rental and second-hand sales activities.
Achievements: Patented packaging developed for this specific IT material use.
-
Merck - Lipha
- Developpeur packaging
1999 - 1999
Industrial performance - Optimization of high series machinery for dry medicines.
Achievements: Reduction by 30% of format changes time by reducing numbers of presentation (17 to 8).
-
Merck Generiques
- Acheteur (fin d'etude en alternance) (France, Lyon)
1999 - 2000
Industrial services purchases.
New graphic design application.
Packaging development.
Achievements: Validation of packaging designs, new beaker closure development and sub-contracting management of industrial services.