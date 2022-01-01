Menu

Jean-Michel FERRER

Ivry-sur-Seine

Entreprises

  • Extelia

    Ivry-sur-Seine maintenant

  • EXTELIA (DOCAPOST-BPO) - Ingénieur de projet

    2008 - maintenant Responsable Support Technique Centrale d'informations Clients.
    Spécialiste Data Management (traitement de fichiers RNVP, CHARADE, ESTOCADE, VALIDATION / ENRICHISSEMENT TELEPHONE)
    Développement Midlerange

  • EXPERIAN - Ingénieur d'études

    Courbevoie 1998 - 2008 Responsable Centrale d'appel Client. Responsable maintenance pars applicatif.
    Responsable support technique Centrale d'information Client

  • SG2 - Ingénieur d'études

    1996 - 1998 Developpement application Greffe. Maintenance parc applicatif (MVS / CICS)

  • GENERALIE VIE FRANCE - Chef de projet Adjoint

    1990 - 1996 Developpement sur MANTIS / SUPRA
    Mise en place gestion des Affaires Nouvelles
    Responsable de la maintenance de tout l'applicatif

  • SA GESTION GROUPE POUR L'INFORMATIQUE - Analyste

    1989 - 1990 Developpement Application en Mantis / SUPRA pour GENERALI FRANCE

  • CORESI - Analyste

    1986 - 1989

  • IRAPRI - APRI - Anayste programeur

    1985 - 1986 Migration BULL vers Mvs / Mantis / SUPRA

  • ARMEE - Service Militaire

    1983 - 1984 Caporal chef - SATORY (78)

  • Outils WOLF - Démonstrateur

    1982 - 1983 Démonstrateur Outils Wolf Baza de l'hotel de ville de Monthlery

Formations

