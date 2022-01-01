Jean-Michel FERRER

-
Extelia
Ivry-sur-Seine
maintenant
EXTELIA (DOCAPOST-BPO)
- Ingénieur de projet
2008 - maintenant
Responsable Support Technique Centrale d'informations Clients.
Spécialiste Data Management (traitement de fichiers RNVP, CHARADE, ESTOCADE, VALIDATION / ENRICHISSEMENT TELEPHONE)
Développement Midlerange
EXPERIAN
- Ingénieur d'études
Courbevoie
1998 - 2008
Responsable Centrale d'appel Client. Responsable maintenance pars applicatif.
Responsable support technique Centrale d'information Client
SG2
- Ingénieur d'études
1996 - 1998
Developpement application Greffe. Maintenance parc applicatif (MVS / CICS)
GENERALIE VIE FRANCE
- Chef de projet Adjoint
1990 - 1996
Developpement sur MANTIS / SUPRA
Mise en place gestion des Affaires Nouvelles
Responsable de la maintenance de tout l'applicatif
SA GESTION GROUPE POUR L'INFORMATIQUE
- Analyste
1989 - 1990
Developpement Application en Mantis / SUPRA pour GENERALI FRANCE
CORESI
- Analyste
1986 - 1989
IRAPRI - APRI
- Anayste programeur
1985 - 1986
Migration BULL vers Mvs / Mantis / SUPRA
ARMEE
- Service Militaire
1983 - 1984
Caporal chef - SATORY (78)
Outils WOLF
- Démonstrateur
1982 - 1983
Démonstrateur Outils Wolf Baza de l'hotel de ville de Monthlery