Jean-Michel FERRER

COO / CFO : management of infrastructure to support growth : sales operations, middle office, financial control, accounting, treasury, audit, HR, IT and technology, legal and compliance, risk management.
20-year experience in investment banking / financial services (investment banking, asset management, investment fund) and high-tech.
Hold MBA (sciences Po Paris), Master of science and JSDA license (level 1).
Fluent in Japanese (16 years in Tokyo, Japanese wife), English and French (native).
Expertise
- company creation / organization set-up - startup, turnaround, change management
- operational and financial analysis - high-level relationship mngt, team building
- revenue gain / margin improvement - deal making, financing, strategic partnership
- US & J. GAAP / regulatory reporting. - divisional and regional leadership
- contract review and negotiation - investor relations and fundraising
Mes compétences :
Banking
COO
Financial services
Investment
Investment Banking
Japon