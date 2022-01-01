Menu

Jean-Michel FERRER

TOKYO

En résumé

COO / CFO : management of infrastructure to support growth : sales operations, middle office, financial control, accounting, treasury, audit, HR, IT and technology, legal and compliance, risk management.

20-year experience in investment banking / financial services (investment banking, asset management, investment fund) and high-tech.

Hold MBA (sciences Po Paris), Master of science and JSDA license (level 1).
Fluent in Japanese (16 years in Tokyo, Japanese wife), English and French (native).

Expertise

- company creation / organization set-up - startup, turnaround, change management
- operational and financial analysis - high-level relationship mngt, team building
- revenue gain / margin improvement - deal making, financing, strategic partnership
- US & J. GAAP / regulatory reporting. - divisional and regional leadership
- contract review and negotiation - investor relations and fundraising

Mes compétences :
Banking
COO
Financial services
Investment
Investment Banking
Japon

Entreprises

  • Teradata Japan - CFO

    2012 - maintenant $ 2.6 Bio WW leader in analytic data solutions through integrated data warehousing, big bdata analytics, and business applications.

  • Alchemy Japan - CFO

    2009 - 2012 Asset management, investment and advisory boutique, dealing with high yield real estate assets (top 10 asset manager and operator of Leisure hotels in Japan), managing and advising on $350M assets
    Oversee financial control, accounting, fund reporting and operations, audit, treasury, IT, HR, fundraising, investor relations, asset modeling and acquisition.

  • Long Term Industrial Investments Japan - Managing Director

    2008 - 2009 M&A advisory boutique and investment fund, dealing with corporate/equity (through PIPEs investments), chaired by Mr. Aizawa Hideyuki, Japan Vice Minister of Finance.
    Oversee fundraising, IR, fund marketing activities.

  • Dassault Systemes Asia - CFO Asia (acting COO Asia)

    2002 - 2008 2nd largest European software co., $1.8 Bio sales WW, #1 in Product Lifecycle Management-CAD/CAM-
    Oversee Asia sales operations & FP&A, accounting, tax, IT, legal, HR (140-person staff)

  • Societe Generale Group, Japan - Head of Administration & Finance

    1998 - 2002 -------------------------------
    HEAD OF FINANCE & ADMINISTRATION, SOCIETE GENERALE, JAPAN, 2001 – 2002
    3rd French bank, internet retail broker arm, Societe Generale Online Securities, Tokyo
    Oversee Administration & Finance departments (15-person staff)

    -------------------------------
    FINANCIAL CONTROLLER, SOCIETE GENERALE, JAPAN, 1998 – 2000
    3rd French bank, Japan investment banking & capital markets arm, Societe Generale Securities North Pacific, Tokyo branch
    Oversee FP&A department (5-person staff)

  • A3C France (Caisse d'epargne, Caisse des Depots et Consignations Group) - IT director

    1995 - 1996 French financial institution, Real Estate Investment Trust/SCPI subsidiary, Paris 1995 - 1996

  • Bull Japan - Business development manager

    1993 - 1995 Leading French hardware/computer manufacturer, Representation office, Tokyo

  • Transnuclear Japan (JV French Cogema-Japan Kobesteel) - Computer Engineer

    1992 - 1993 Largest French nuclear company (AREVA), J.V. Kobesteel - French COGEMA, Research center, Tokyo

Formations

