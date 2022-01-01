Jean-Michel FERRER

COO / CFO : management of infrastructure to support growth : sales operations, middle office, financial control, accounting, treasury, audit, HR, IT and technology, legal and compliance, risk management.



20-year experience in investment banking / financial services (investment banking, asset management, investment fund) and high-tech.



Hold MBA (sciences Po Paris), Master of science and JSDA license (level 1).

Fluent in Japanese (16 years in Tokyo, Japanese wife), English and French (native).



Expertise



- company creation / organization set-up - startup, turnaround, change management

- operational and financial analysis - high-level relationship mngt, team building

- revenue gain / margin improvement - deal making, financing, strategic partnership

- US & J. GAAP / regulatory reporting. - divisional and regional leadership

- contract review and negotiation - investor relations and fundraising



Banking

COO

Financial services

Investment

Investment Banking

Japon