Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Jean-Michel ISSERT
Jean-Michel ISSERT
MANOSQUE
SDMS-provence
- Automaticien / Responsable Informatique
2001 - maintenant
IUT De Salon De Provence
Salon De Provence
1998 - 2000
GEII, Automatisme et informatique industrielle
Lycée Felix Esclangon
Manosque
1996 - 1998
spécialité Mécanique / Electronique
Alexandre CAMPES
Amandine VITELLI
Bernard JEANMET-PERALTA
Caroline DREMEL
Dominique GUENNOU
Lucien SCHILTZ
Pascal RE
Toni LAUPIES
Xavier LOUBOUTIN