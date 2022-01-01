Jean-Michel KACMANN

- More than 30 years experience in the IT industry.

- Strong experience in Sales Development, Accounts Management, Negotiation

- Large deals

- Successful in building Executive Level Relationships and influence Senior Executives

- Results oriented: expert in driving new business and in contributing to the company growth

- A true Hunter of business with a little bit of a farming instinct

- Used to work with a virtual team



Specialties: - Large account - Global Account Management

Bank and Finance market - Utilities market - Gov market



Mes compétences :

Développement commercial

Vente

Business development

Négociation