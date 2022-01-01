Jean-Michel KACMANN

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Montrouge dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
- More than 30 years experience in the IT industry.
- Strong experience in Sales Development, Accounts Management, Negotiation
- Large deals
- Successful in building Executive Level Relationships and influence Senior Executives
- Results oriented: expert in driving new business and in contributing to the company growth
- A true Hunter of business with a little bit of a farming instinct
- Used to work with a virtual team
Specialties: - Large account - Global Account Management
Bank and Finance market - Utilities market - Gov market
Mes compétences :
Développement commercial
Vente
Business development
Négociation
Pas de formation renseignée