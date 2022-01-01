Menu

Jean-Michel KACMANN

Boulogne-Billancourt

En résumé

- More than 30 years experience in the IT industry.
- Strong experience in Sales Development, Accounts Management, Negotiation
- Large deals
- Successful in building Executive Level Relationships and influence Senior Executives
- Results oriented: expert in driving new business and in contributing to the company growth
- A true Hunter of business with a little bit of a farming instinct
- Used to work with a virtual team

Specialties: - Large account - Global Account Management
Bank and Finance market - Utilities market - Gov market

Mes compétences :
Développement commercial
Vente
Business development
Négociation

Entreprises

  • Compuware

    Boulogne-Billancourt maintenant

  • BigID - VP Southern Europe Sales

    2019 - maintenant US - Israeli start-up redefining personal data protection and privacy in the enterprise.

    BigID uses advanced machine learning and identity intelligence to help enterprises better protect their customer and employee data at petabyte scale. Using BigID, enterprises can better safeguard and assure the privacy of their most sensitive data, reducing breach risk and enabling compliance with emerging data protection regulations like the EU GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation).

  • Nutanix - Finance Sales Manager

    San Jose 2014 - 2018

  • FireEye - Territory Manager

    2014 - 2014 FireEye is the leading provider of next-generation threat protection focused on combating advanced malware, zero-day and targeted APT attacks. FireEye’s solutions supplement security defenses such as next generation and traditional Firewalls, IPS, AV and Web gateways, which can’t stop advanced malware. These technologies leave significant security holes in the majority of corporate networks. FireEye’s Malware Protection Systems feature both inbound and outbound protection and a signature-less analysis engine that utilizes the most sophisticated virtual execution engine in the world to stop advanced threats that attack over Web and Email.

  • RIVERBED TECHNOLOGY - REGIONAL MANAGER

    Paris La Defense 2009 - 2014 En charge du développement commercial de la filiale sur les secteurs suivant :
    - Banque – finance
    - Energie et environnement
    - Public

    Principaux nouveaux clients :

    - EDF
    - GDF-SUEZ
    - TOTAL
    - CREDIT AGRICOLE
    - CFF
    - MINISTERE DE LA DEFENSE

  • DELL - Responsable Commercial

    MONTPELLIER 2005 - 2008

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau