Jean Michel PÉROUX

Lognes

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

J'aime créer, gérer, développer, organiser, motiver, bref, j'aime le métier de manager.
Ma plus grande motivation est la richesse des rapports humains au sein d'une organisation.
Pouvoir aider mes collaborateurs à se réaliser, grandir, se sentir heureux, "bien dans leurs baskets", et en retour recevoir à l'identique est inestimable.
Entendre l'un de mes clients me dire : "Qu'est ce que l'on se sent bien chez vous" est un objectif prioritaire.
Mon rôle préféré au sein de mon entreprise est celui d’entraîneur de champions, de coach.

Creating, managing, developing, organizing, inspiring, well, these are what I enjoy doing in my position as a manager.
My biggest motivation relies on the wealth of human relationships within an organization.
Helping people to fulfill themselves, to enhance competencies, to feel good about themselves and to be appreciated for it is priceless.
Hearing consumers say « it feels very good to be here !» is a priority.
In fact, my favorite role in a company is to train winners and coach them.

Mes compétences :
Management
Team building
Coaching d'équipe
Gestion d'équipe
Coaching de dirigeants
Finance d'entreprise
Gestion de trésorerie
Marketing opérationnel
Adaptabilité
Étude de marché
Développement commercial
Informatique
Recherche de financement

Entreprises

  • Upper-Link - Ingénieur commercial

    Lognes 2016 - maintenant

  • Mansard Inc. Montréal Canada - Dirigeant Fondateur

    2012 - 2014 Licencié importateur de la société Française Interiors (Vente au détail de meubles et décoration) pour le Canada
    Création de la marque, du concept, de deux magasins (Laval et Saint Sauveur) et de la structure logistique d'importation (Lachine)

  • Journaux Manutention S.A. - Dirigeant

    1999 - 2010 Activités de Levage, Manutention Lourde, Héliportage, Transports spéciaux pour le second oeuvre en chauffage, climatisation et électricité.
    Rachat de l'entreprise au moment du départ en retraite du fondateur
    Développement de l'activité, organisation et modernisation permettant de passer de 20 à 48 salariés en 2006

  • GROUPE BOVIS - Directeur du Développement

    1995 - 1999 Mission : Passage d'une PME Francilienne de 90 personnes à une entreprise en réseau nationale de 280 salariés
    Marché : Services Transport Déménagement Spéciaux (Art, Médical, Lourd et Exceptionnel)
    Objectif atteint en 24 mois
    Achat d'une filiale à Lyon, création de 2 agences (Nantes et Aubagne) et mise ne place d'un partenariat à Lille et à Nancy
    Participation au développement de 2 lignes de produits (Escaliers Mécaniques et Coffres Forts)
    Préparation à la certification Qualité ISO

  • C PRIM - Consultant Sénior - Fondateur

    1992 - 1995 Création du cabinet
    Aide au développement commercial de l’entreprise par l’accompagnement du dirigeant
    Mise en évidence de la potentialité humaine de l’organisation
    Dynamisation des équipes et par extension des méthodes grâce à la participation active des individus, notamment en terme de prospection active.

    Cession du cabinet à mon adjoint avec plus de 180 clients et 9 collaborateurs à la suite de mon intégration chez un de nos clients

  • Génération Education (Epita-Epitech-Icofap) - Directeur du développement

    1990 - 1992 Création du pôle « Formation en alternance »
    Objectif atteint en une année
    Mise en évidence d’une nouvelle approche commerciale : fournir aux élèves leur emploi au moment de l’inscription
    Création en interne d’une cellule prospection-emploi (45 personnes)
    Négociation des volumes financiers avec les organismes collecteurs
    Ouverture d’une école complète à la rentrée 91 (650 étudiants)
    Développement dans le groupe du pôle formation en alternance

  • C.P.M. (Centre de Préparation à la Micro-informatique) - P.D.G. Associé fondateur

    1984 - 1991 Création et développement d'une structure de formation au moment de l'avènement de la micro informatique.
    Position de leader à partir de 1986, en compétition permanente avec son principal concurrent.
    Novateur et créatif sur le plan de l'offre, C.P.M. a modelé son marché pendant plusieurs années.

Formations

Réseau