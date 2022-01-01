Jean Michel PÉROUX

J'aime créer, gérer, développer, organiser, motiver, bref, j'aime le métier de manager.

Ma plus grande motivation est la richesse des rapports humains au sein d'une organisation.

Pouvoir aider mes collaborateurs à se réaliser, grandir, se sentir heureux, "bien dans leurs baskets", et en retour recevoir à l'identique est inestimable.

Entendre l'un de mes clients me dire : "Qu'est ce que l'on se sent bien chez vous" est un objectif prioritaire.

Mon rôle préféré au sein de mon entreprise est celui d’entraîneur de champions, de coach.



Creating, managing, developing, organizing, inspiring, well, these are what I enjoy doing in my position as a manager.

My biggest motivation relies on the wealth of human relationships within an organization.

Helping people to fulfill themselves, to enhance competencies, to feel good about themselves and to be appreciated for it is priceless.

Hearing consumers say « it feels very good to be here !» is a priority.

In fact, my favorite role in a company is to train winners and coach them.



Mes compétences :

Management

Team building

Coaching d'équipe

Gestion d'équipe

Coaching de dirigeants

Finance d'entreprise

Gestion de trésorerie

Marketing opérationnel

Adaptabilité

Étude de marché

Développement commercial

Informatique

Recherche de financement