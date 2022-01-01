Menu

Jean-Michel SELLES

DUBAI

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • KYB FRANCE

    maintenant

  • KYB Middle East - Managing Director

    2011 - maintenant Poste basé à Dubai.

    Responsable des ventes Middle East & Afrique.

    Pour KYB Europe: Responsable des ventes Europe du Sud, DOM-TOM & Afrique du Nord et Francophone.

Formations

Réseau