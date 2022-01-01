Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Jean-Michel SELLES
Ajouter
Jean-Michel SELLES
DUBAI
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
KYB FRANCE
maintenant
KYB Middle East
- Managing Director
2011 - maintenant
Poste basé à Dubai.
Responsable des ventes Middle East & Afrique.
Pour KYB Europe: Responsable des ventes Europe du Sud, DOM-TOM & Afrique du Nord et Francophone.
Formations
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce
Montpellier
1980 - 1983
Université Chambéry Savoie
Chambery
1978 - 1980
Deug A (Maths - Physique)
Réseau
Abdelghani DEHIEL
Didier PASTOR
Isabelle BUSSON
Isabelle CURE BONHOURE
Odile GARCON
Patrick LLOBREGAT
Richard VANDOMME
Yves SCHOLLER