Jean MUNSCH

Studying to obtain the graduate of Director of Information systems.



My mission at COMPAREX consists has to manage all the technical / deployment part on our tool SAM2GO but also on different technology such as VMWare and many others. I work with a team of front-sale which allows to answer in needs for the customers quickly on questions such as the licensing or the sizing of your future needs.



My First goal. Put forward a more factual functioning of company which allows to have one follow-up of the actions has to realize and has to come to put so better one communication enters various services(departments) to create a collective dynamics and allow has every people to set up a cohesion of team and have a personal purpose with a follow-up to allow self-fulfillment and the daily paper of each and work in optimal conditions.



Team work give you more opportunities and ideas (and fun sometime)



Mes compétences :

Migration Exchange

Migration Active Directory

DHCP

Cisco devices

VLAN et WAN

VMware ESX/WSX et Vsphere

Routage IP

DNS