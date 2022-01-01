Menu

Jean MUNSCH

CLICHY

En résumé

Studying to obtain the graduate of Director of Information systems.

My mission at COMPAREX consists has to manage all the technical / deployment part on our tool SAM2GO but also on different technology such as VMWare and many others. I work with a team of front-sale which allows to answer in needs for the customers quickly on questions such as the licensing or the sizing of your future needs.

My First goal. Put forward a more factual functioning of company which allows to have one follow-up of the actions has to realize and has to come to put so better one communication enters various services(departments) to create a collective dynamics and allow has every people to set up a cohesion of team and have a personal purpose with a follow-up to allow self-fulfillment and the daily paper of each and work in optimal conditions.

Team work give you more opportunities and ideas (and fun sometime)

Mes compétences :
Migration Exchange
Migration Active Directory
DHCP
Cisco devices
VLAN et WAN
VMware ESX/WSX et Vsphere
Routage IP
DNS

Entreprises

  • Comparex France SAS - Consultant IMS/DB/Software Asset management

    2014 - maintenant My job consists of doing all the deployment part in the first time. Assist the client to get an exploitable inventory solution to deploy the Profiler DNA and use it in the best condition.

    After the deployment part, I’m the interface between Germany and France to make a communication and a mutual work to provide the best solution to the client in the better delay.

    Deployment of Inventory System (OCS, SCCM), Data verification, Database Management (SQL Server)

    Analysis and monitoring of costumer project (Training of technical customer team, Coordination, Create a dedicated position within the team to ensure constant communication)

    Research (Communication and technical process development and optimization, product improvement)


    SAM (Software Asset Management Solution):
    - Deployment (SAM2GO tool and inventory system)
    - Maintenance
    - Research
    - Support

    CS ( Customer Support):
    - Recommendation on your purchases licenses / material
    - Licenses the best adapted to display and maintain your services
    - Inform and support your IT teams and users.
    - Control of the costs and the risks to optimize the efficiency

  • Kepler Capital Markets - Engineer IT

    Ștefănești 2013 - 2013 Engineer IT chez Kepler Capital Makers.

    Mes missions sont les suivantes.

    - Administration d'Active Directory
    - Gestion du système de communication trader (Etrali)
    - Gestion du système de communication Téléphonique (Alcatel)
    - Mise en place des utilisateurs (Brassage,Adressage, Gestion des applications trader)
    - Dépannage d'utilisateur (Paris,Londres,New York)
    - Coordination entre les différents sites support de l'entreprise
    Environnements techniques : Windows7/Mac OS/Windows Server 2008

  • Ex calibra - TECHNICIEN SUPERIEUR DE MAINTENANCE

    2013 - 2013 - Dépannage des utilisateurs/entreprises sur site
    - Migration d’une infrastructure (Active Directory, Exchange)
    - Mise en place de deux réseaux distincts pour les utilisateurs internes et les visiteurs (Wifi)
    - Mise en place d’une solution de sauvegarde des données serveurs et utilisateurs
    - Création des comptes, Gestion des accès
    Environnements techniques : Mac OS/Windows Server 2008

Formations

  • Ecole Aston (Groupe SQLI) (Bagneux)

    Bagneux 2013 - 2013 Bac+4 Administrateur Systèmes Réseaux Bases de Données

  • Ecole Aston (Groupe SQLI) (Bagneux)

    Bagneux 2012 - 2013 Bac+2 Technicien Supérieur en Maintenance Informatique et Réseaux

