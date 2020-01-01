Menu

Jean-Philippe MARIDAT

  • Technicien poste de travail
  • OSMOZIUM
  • Technicien poste de travail

saran / olivet

En résumé

Mes compétences :
ITIL Foundation V3

Entreprises

  • OSMOZIUM - Technicien poste de travail

    Informatique | saran / olivet 2012 - 2020

  • Osmozium - Technicien poste de travail

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2010 - 2012 Mission ARAMICE /GIEPROD

  • ITS Group - Technicien poste de travail

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2009 - 2009 Mission chez ARAMICE

  • Osiatis - Technicien poste de travail

    Puteaux 2001 - 2009 Missions :
    ALCATEL
    CREDIT LYONNAIS/LCL
    CARREFOUR
    EDF/GDF
    MCDO
    UGAP

Formations

  • ADHARA

    Orleans 2002 - 2002 Formation MSCA WINDOWS 2000

  • AFPA

    Bourges 2000 - 2001

Réseau