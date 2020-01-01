Retail
Jean-Philippe MARIDAT
Jean-Philippe MARIDAT
Technicien poste de travail
OSMOZIUM
Technicien poste de travail
saran / olivet
En résumé
Mes compétences :
ITIL Foundation V3
Entreprises
OSMOZIUM
- Technicien poste de travail
Informatique | saran / olivet
2012 - 2020
Osmozium
- Technicien poste de travail
Boulogne-Billancourt
2010 - 2012
Mission ARAMICE /GIEPROD
ITS Group
- Technicien poste de travail
Boulogne-Billancourt
2009 - 2009
Mission chez ARAMICE
Osiatis
- Technicien poste de travail
Puteaux
2001 - 2009
Missions :
ALCATEL
CREDIT LYONNAIS/LCL
CARREFOUR
EDF/GDF
MCDO
UGAP
Formations
ADHARA
Orleans
2002 - 2002
Formation MSCA WINDOWS 2000
AFPA
Bourges
2000 - 2001
Réseau
Christine SALABERT
Christophe HAUET
Clemence PIGEARD
Jérôme JÉRÔME GUERS
Karine COTTINEAU
Laurent HUSSON
Marjorie HACHE
Michael DE SAMPAIO
Nicolas BAZILLOU
Peggy DROUAULT