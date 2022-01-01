Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Jeanne Marie DIALLO
Ajouter
Jeanne Marie DIALLO
PARIS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Travail en équipe
Entreprises
Leno
maintenant
J M S
- Fondatrice ,chef d'entreprise, manager,styliste creatrice de mode
1987 - maintenant
Vente ,gestion et management de 5 employer ,dans la boutique familiale
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Aicha OUZLIFI
Belac LIBERTY
Business International - OPPORTUNISTES DÉVELOPPEURS
Khaly N DIAYE
Marie-Françoise FOENQUINOS-ALDABO
Philippe LAURENT
Victorine ADOTEVI
Yves BOURGEAY
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z