Jeannet DOMINIQUE

Compétences en langues :
Français: Langue maternelle
Allemand : Bonne maîtrise, 1 an d'expérience en Allemagne
Anglais : Bonne maîtrise (TOEIC : 935/990)
Suédois : Bonne maîtrise
Russe : Intermédiaire
Espagnol : Débutant
Chinois - Mandarin : Notions
Compétences Informatiques :
Access, Suite Microsoft Office : Niveau avancé
Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator : Intermédiaire
AUTO CAD : Débutant
Mes compétences :
Ms Access
Ms project
Ms office
Autocad
Adobe photoshop
Adobe illustrator
Tilos
Conduite de chantier
LEA
Régévoie