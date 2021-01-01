Menu

Jeannet DOMINIQUE

  • Eiffage International
  • ingénieur projet

Toronto, Canada

En résumé

Compétences en langues :
Français: Langue maternelle
Allemand : Bonne maîtrise, 1 an d'expérience en Allemagne
Anglais : Bonne maîtrise (TOEIC : 935/990)
Suédois : Bonne maîtrise
Russe : Intermédiaire
Espagnol : Débutant
Chinois - Mandarin : Notions

Compétences Informatiques :
Access, Suite Microsoft Office : Niveau avancé
Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator : Intermédiaire
AUTO CAD : Débutant

Entreprises

  • Eiffage International - Ingénieur projet

    Technique | Toronto, Canada 2021 - maintenant RER - Toronto - Canada
    Projet de renouvellement du RER de Toronto pour Metrolinx

  • Eiffage Rail (Meccoli) - Ingénieur travaux

    Technique | Azay-sur-Cher (37270) 2019 - 2021 Mission pour la mise en service du train travaux SVB800ME du groupement ENORAIL.
    Déploiement des fonctions de supervision du train, en coopération avec les techniciens autrichiens du fabriquant (Plasser&Theurer) : surveillance des processus de production, de guidage du train, et de suivi de la qualité de la voie.

  • Egis Rail - Ingénieur chargé infrastructures

    Technique | Guyancourt 2017 - 2019 Conduite de projets, études d’avant-projet et de projet : études d'armement et de tracé, estimations.
    *Projets de régénération de voie pour SNCF : Asnières – Houilles Carrières sur Seine, Champ de Mars Tour Eiffel – Chaville Vélizy, Boulogne sur Mer – Calais
    *Projet de régénération et doublement de ligne existante pour HZ (Croatie) : ligne Dugo-Selo – Novska

  • Eiffage - Conducteur de travaux ferroviaire

    Vélizy-Villacoublay 2013 - 2017 Eiffage Rail Deutschland.
    1 an à l'international (10 mois en Allemagne, ligne Oldenburg-Wilhelmshaven, renouvellement de voie méthode classique, et 2 mois en Suède, ligne Alvesta-Älmhult, renouvellement de voie avec train de coupe)
    Actuellement sur le projet de ligne à grande vitesse Bretagne Pays de la Loire: pose d'appareils de voie béton LGV.

  • Coteba, groupe Artelia - Coordinatrice corporate design & corporate identity

    2011 - 2012 Mission d'assistance à maitrise d'ouvrage pour Audi France.
    Projet multisites, environ 150 concessions automobiles sur toute la France.
    Suivi et monitoring de l'ensemble des projets, avec une équipe de 3 consultants en architecture.
    Création et gestion d'une base de données pour le suivi des projets. Liaison avec les fournisseurs de mobilier allemands.

  • Eiffage Construction - Stagiaire achats

    Velizy Villacoublay 2010 - 2010 Réalisation d’un état des lieux de la fonction achats et établissement de recommandations pour le déploiement de la politique achats second œuvre.

  • Deutsche Telekom - Stagiaire en planification des structures

    2010 - 2010 Passation de commandes de travaux pour le développement du réseau haut débit.

  • Ville de Chambéry - Stagiaire en assistance à maîtrise d’ouvrage urbaine

    2009 - 2009 Réalisation d’études d’opportunité et de faisabilité, détermination de l’enveloppe financière et élaboration du pré-programme et du programme d’une opération de réaménagement de voirie.

  • Asten - Ouvrier manutentionnaire, puis assistante de conducteur de travaux

    2008 - 2008 Manutention, balisage de chantier, au sein d’une équipe de 8 personnes.
    Participation aux réunions, mesures sur le terrain, réalisation de devis.

Formations

