Jelloul MOHAMED

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Lille
Mes compétences :
Microsoft Windows 2000 Professional
Merise Methodology
UML/OMT
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft SQL Server 2000
Microsoft C-SHARP
JCL
IBM OS/400
IBM AS400 Hardware
HTML
Customer Relationship Management
XML
Win XP
Siemens Hardware
SQL
Pascal
PC Anywhere
Oracle
MySQL
Microsoft Windows Vista
Microsoft Windows NT > Microsoft Windows NT 4.x
Microsoft Windows NT
Microsoft Windows 9x
Microsoft Windows 2003 Server
Microsoft Visual Studio
Microsoft Project
Microsoft Office
Microsoft ASP.NET
Microsoft .NET Technology
MVS
JavaScript
Enterprise Resource Planning
Cisco Switches/Routers
Cascading Style Sheets
COBOL
Apache WEB Server