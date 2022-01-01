Menu

Jelloul MOHAMED

LILLE

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Windows 2000 Professional
Merise Methodology
UML/OMT
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft SQL Server 2000
Microsoft C-SHARP
JCL
IBM OS/400
IBM AS400 Hardware
HTML
Customer Relationship Management
XML
Win XP
Siemens Hardware
SQL
Pascal
PC Anywhere
Oracle
MySQL
Microsoft Windows Vista
Microsoft Windows NT > Microsoft Windows NT 4.x
Microsoft Windows NT
Microsoft Windows 9x
Microsoft Windows 2003 Server
Microsoft Visual Studio
Microsoft Project
Microsoft Office
Microsoft ASP.NET
Microsoft .NET Technology
MVS
JavaScript
Enterprise Resource Planning
Cisco Switches/Routers
Cascading Style Sheets
COBOL
Apache WEB Server

Entreprises

  • MJE LILLE INFORMATIQUE - Consultant & chef d'entreprise

    2012 - maintenant Activités : Intervention, conseils , support applicatif et technique, installation réseaux, et formations, Gestion de projet informatique,

    Quelques exemples :
    Abel Guillemot : Éditeur de progiciels de gestion : consultant en support applicatif et technique d'un
    ERP application de gestion de biens (BDD Oracle, SQL, et Windows)
    CLC Assurances : Support Applicatif et technique pour une application de gestion d'assurés,
    Solidarité Informatique : Formateur informatique
    Superette d'alimentation générale : Gestion du stock
    Interventions diverses chez les particuliers et des PME

  • APCE - Formation

    2011 - 2012 formation,aides la création d'entreprises

  • Manpower - Consultant support informatique

    Nanterre cedex 2008 - 2011 Plusieurs missions dans le support, maintenance réseaux informatiques dans des
    environnements diverses , grands comptes, banque, et ssii, logistique

  • Tech-City solutions - Technicien support technique

    2006 - 2007 Résolution de tout problème technique d'internet, réseaux, wifi.

  • Effet Direct Group - Responsable de Projet CRM

    2006 - 2006 Analyse, conception et mise en oeuvre d’un CRM. (Apache, php, mysql)
    environnement Windows 2003

  • Daxon Wasquehal - Opérateur JCL

    2005 - 2005 Paramétrage des fichiers sous environnement MVS, langage JCL (Job
    Control Language)

  • Décathlon - Technicien réseaux

    Villeneuve d'Ascq 2004 - 2004 Migration de 800 postes de Win NT4 vers Win 2000 avec le logiciel Ghost
    server

  • ABX-LOGISTICS Paris - Helpdesk

    2002 - 2003 Support de l'application de transport logistique SPRINT en environnement
    AS/400 et Win2000

    - Répondre aux incidents remontés par les utilisateurs ou le support applicatif

    - Vérifier le bon déroulement des traitements
    - Télémaintenance sous PC Anywhere ;
    - Installation et paramétrage de routeur, pont d'accès, wifi (Cisco system) ;
    - Suivi des appels ;
    - Rédaction et mise à jour de documentations sur Asset center ;
    - Formation interne du personnel,

  • Groupe Telci - Technicien réseaux

    2000 - 2002 Installation et paramétrage de stations de travail sous Win 2000 et AS
    400 pour GAN Assurances

  • Allium service - Technicien Helpdesk

    1998 - 2000 Assistance auprès des concessionnaires Renault sur le logiciel de vente
    ISIS et les pc portables Siemens.
    - Gestion des appels sur le logiciel Asset center

  • Lycée professionnel Gaston Berger Lille - Technicien réseaux

    1993 - 1998 Installation et administration d'environ une centaine de postes
    informatiques sous Windows 98,NT et OS 400

Formations

  • AFPA

    Roubaix 2005 - 2006 RPSI (Responsable de projet en système d'information

    Développement d'une application web (Asp.net) Orientée Objet (C#.net) ;
    - Pilotage d'implantation d'une application de gestion des achats (MS
    Project)
    - Analyse d'une mutuelle (UML2), de l'analyse de l'existant jusqu'au
    prototypage
    - Conception (Merise) et création une BDD (SQL Server 2000 et
    PowerAMC)
    - Matériel et technologie Cisco

  • IUT 'A' Lille 1

    Lille 1992 - 1993 Analyse (Merise), Informatique ( langage Pascal, Cobol, Base de

  • Institut D'Administration Des Entreprises IAE

    Lille 1989 - 1991 DESS

    DESS (Diplôme d'Études Supérieurs Spécialisées)
    Management, Gestion et Administration des entreprises (Économie,
    comptabilité, gestion des stocks, Statistiques, ...

