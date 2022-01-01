Menu

Jennifer DE JOUX

PARIS

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Société Générale - Fiscaliste

    PARIS 2011 - maintenant

  • SarrauThomasCouderc - Avocat collaborateur fiscal

    2010 - 2011

  • Hoche société d'avocats - Avocat collaborateur fiscal

    2008 - 2010

  • Landwell - Avocat collaborateur

    2006 - 2007 équipe M&A - fiscaliste

Formations

  • HEC / ESCP-EAP

    Jouy En Josas / Paris 2004 - 2005

  • Faculté De DROIT (Poitiers)

    Poitiers 2003 - 2004 fiscal

Réseau