Jennifer DE JOUX
Jennifer DE JOUX
PARIS
Entreprises
Société Générale
- Fiscaliste
PARIS
2011 - maintenant
SarrauThomasCouderc
- Avocat collaborateur fiscal
2010 - 2011
Hoche société d'avocats
- Avocat collaborateur fiscal
2008 - 2010
Landwell
- Avocat collaborateur
2006 - 2007
équipe M&A - fiscaliste
Formations
HEC / ESCP-EAP
Jouy En Josas / Paris
2004 - 2005
Faculté De DROIT (Poitiers)
Poitiers
2003 - 2004
fiscal
Réseau
Charles-Antoine DE JOUX
Emmanuel VIGNON
France DE JOUX
Guillaume DESNOES
Julie ROBERT
Nguyen SYLVIE
Pauline BOMPOINT
Philippe DE JOUX
Richard BULENZI
Sandra CALENDO