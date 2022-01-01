Jennifer DOURLAT

-
Santen
- Senior Manager, Advanced Drug Delivery Systems
2016 - maintenant
MAIN MISSIONS:
-Identification of innovative drug delivery systems to support LCM of ophtalmic products (small molecules, biologics)
-Set-up and implementation of collaborations with external partners in drug delivery
-Project management (follow-up of tasks, progress, delivrables)
-Direct and transversal management
-Budget and resources allocation
-Participation to international conferences and seminars
Ipsen
- CMC-Senior Scientist Early Formulation
Boulogne-Billancourt
2012 - 2016
MAIN MISSIONS:
-Leader of CMC-Early Formulation activities in support of early-stage projects
-Set-up and delivery of early formulations for oral and parenteral routes (small molecules, peptides)
-Multi-projects team member activity (Participation to regular project team meetings, definition of customer needs, planification and coordination of laboratory activities, regular reportings)
-Contribution to global project planning
-Technical reports
-Follow-up of budget and resources allocation
-Interface with CMC-Development technical teams to support activities hand-over
-Participation to international conferences and seminars
-Trainee(s) and technician management
KEY ACHIEVEMENTS:
-Award for creating Early Formulation Laboratory on the Research Center
-Award for implementing minipump for parenteral delivery
-Implemented a novel methodology of work and got recognition by her peers
-Strongly contributed to the speed-up of project progress from Lead Identification to Lead Optimisation phases, by delivering appropriate formulation supporting decisive in vivo studies
-Solved issues with poorly-water soluble compounds, by using appropriate formulation strategy (lipid-based vehicles)
BioAlliance Pharma
- Head of Analytical Laboratory
Paris
2010 - 2012
MAIN MISSIONS:
-Management of the analytical development activities of drug product (solid forms, nanoparticles-based lyophilised formulations) :
-Follow-up of outsourced analytical activities with respect to regulatory guidelines
-Transversal management of subcontracted studies in line with Pharmaceutical development project managers
-Management of the bioanalytical activities (assays in plasma and tissues)
-Technical coordination of analytical laboratory (equipment management, maintenance, budget, tasks planning)
-Implementation of technical documentation and SOPs in line with Quality Department
-Regular reporting to higher management
-Supervision of 1-2 technicians and trainee students
KEY ACHIEVEMENTS:
-Implemented from scratch a bioanalytical activity within the analytical lab: set-up, developped and partially validated a novel HPLC/Fluorimetry assay method to quantify a cytotoxic agent within plasma and tissues, as support of animal studies; succesfully transferred the analytical protocol to CROs
-Succesfully resolved OOS issues resulting from analytical transfer of UPS I dissolution methods between two subcontractors, by performing internal investigations
BioAlliance Pharma
- R&D Project Manager
Paris
2008 - 2009
MAIN MISSIONS:
-Coordination of the late Lead Optimisation phase /Preclinical development of HIV-integrase inhibitors
-Coordination of the subcontracted chemical optimisation program
-Supervision of the physico-chemical characterisation and preformulation activities of lead candidates (solubility assays, excipients screening, set-up of oral early formulations, dilutability/stablity assays within model gastro-intestinal fluids)
-Coordination of external ADME studies (in vitro metabolism studies, CaCO-2 permeability assays, evaluation of transport-efflux, CYP inhibition/interaction, rodent PK studies, in vitro toxicity assays)
-Reporting of scientific results, presentation of results in team meetings, regular TCs with subcontractors
-Identification of potential CMOs for phase I chemistry scale-up and analytical/formulation development
-Project planning management, budget forecast
-Bibliographical and competitive survey
-Supervision of one Technician and trainee students
KEY ACHIEVEMENTS:
-Edited a report on the structure-activity relationships of more than one-hundred compounds, enabling to orientate the chemical optimisation program
-Resolved problems of poor water-solubility by setting-up lipid-based vehicles and using cyclodextrin strategy. Could improve aqueous solubility by a 10-100 fold and perform relevant stability assays within simulated media.
-Strongly contributed to the final selection of a lead candidate among 6 potential candidates, for in vivo evaluation, after thorough review and comparison of in vitro ADME and phys-chem results
Université Pierre et marie Curie
- Postdoctoral Researcher-Temporary Assistant Professor
2007 - 2008
MAIN MISSIONS:
=> Synthesis of chimera of prolines and amino-acids, substituted in C-3 position: Application to the preparation of non-peptidic analogs of Somatostatine
-Organometallic-based chemical synthesis (peptidomimetics), purification (Flash chromatography, HPLC), analytical characterisation (HPLC/UV,CCM, NMR, Polarimetry, Mass Spectrometry)
-Writing of reports, publications
-Bibliographical survey (publications, patents)
-Regular teaching activities to Bachelor's and Master's-level students (seminars and practical work in the field of organic chemistryy/peptidic chemistry))
Universite Paris Descartes-Inserm U648 unit
- PhD student
Paris
2004 - 2007
MAIN MISSIONS:
=> Design, synthesis and in vitro biological evaluation of compounds targeted to the SH2 domain of the STAT3 protein domain (collaboration with Servier Research Institute, Oncology Department)
-Chemical synthesis (peptides/phospho-peptides, peptidomimetics, small molecules), purification (Flash chromatography, semi-preparative HPLC), analytical characterisation (HPLC/UV,CCM, NMR, IR, Mass Spectrometry)
-In vitro biology assays: evaluation of protein dimerisation inhibition using ELISA, follow-up of intracellular protein trafficking by Immunofluorescence assays (Confocal Microscopy analysis), antiproliferative assays (Cloning assays) and cytotoxicity assays (WST-1)
-Writing of reports, publications, preparation of poster and oral communications for international congresses
Bibliographical survey (publications, patents)
-Supervision of trainee students/ Regular teaching activities to medical and Bachelor's level students (seminars and practical work)
KEY ACHIEVEMENTS:
-Succesfully synthesized a model phosphopeptide bearing a fluorophore and/or a cell-penetrating peptide sequence as a tool to follow the inhibition of the STAT3 dimerisation on its intracellular traffic and impact on cell migration (published results)
-Established structure-activity relationships and identified unexpectedly a non-phosphorylated peptidic sequence as an inhibitor of the protein dimerisation (published results)
-Rationnally designed and synthesized peptidomimetics analogs based on benzodiazepine scaffolds, which -demonstrated unexpected in vitro antiproliferatives activities (published results)
-Set-up a novel enantioselective synthesis pathway of phosphotyrosine amino-acid analogs (published results)