Jennifer DOURLAT

LES ULIS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Chimie
Chimie analytique
Chimie medicinale
Chimie organique
Docteur ingénieur
Encadrement
Management
Management projet
Pharmacie
Recherche
Gestion de projet
Industrie pharmaceutique
R&D
Qualité

Entreprises

  • Santen - Senior Manager, Advanced Drug Delivery Systems

    2016 - maintenant MAIN MISSIONS:

    -Identification of innovative drug delivery systems to support LCM of ophtalmic products (small molecules, biologics)
    -Set-up and implementation of collaborations with external partners in drug delivery
    -Project management (follow-up of tasks, progress, delivrables)
    -Direct and transversal management
    -Budget and resources allocation
    -Participation to international conferences and seminars

  • Ipsen - CMC-Senior Scientist Early Formulation

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2012 - 2016 MAIN MISSIONS:

    -Leader of CMC-Early Formulation activities in support of early-stage projects
    -Set-up and delivery of early formulations for oral and parenteral routes (small molecules, peptides)
    -Multi-projects team member activity (Participation to regular project team meetings, definition of customer needs, planification and coordination of laboratory activities, regular reportings)
    -Contribution to global project planning
    -Technical reports
    -Follow-up of budget and resources allocation
    -Interface with CMC-Development technical teams to support activities hand-over
    -Participation to international conferences and seminars
    -Trainee(s) and technician management

    KEY ACHIEVEMENTS:

    -Award for creating Early Formulation Laboratory on the Research Center
    -Award for implementing minipump for parenteral delivery
    -Implemented a novel methodology of work and got recognition by her peers
    -Strongly contributed to the speed-up of project progress from Lead Identification to Lead Optimisation phases, by delivering appropriate formulation supporting decisive in vivo studies
    -Solved issues with poorly-water soluble compounds, by using appropriate formulation strategy (lipid-based vehicles)

  • BioAlliance Pharma - Head of Analytical Laboratory

    Paris 2010 - 2012 MAIN MISSIONS:

    -Management of the analytical development activities of drug product (solid forms, nanoparticles-based lyophilised formulations) :
    -Follow-up of outsourced analytical activities with respect to regulatory guidelines
    -Transversal management of subcontracted studies in line with Pharmaceutical development project managers
    -Management of the bioanalytical activities (assays in plasma and tissues)
    -Technical coordination of analytical laboratory (equipment management, maintenance, budget, tasks planning)
    -Implementation of technical documentation and SOPs in line with Quality Department
    -Regular reporting to higher management
    -Supervision of 1-2 technicians and trainee students

    KEY ACHIEVEMENTS:

    -Implemented from scratch a bioanalytical activity within the analytical lab: set-up, developped and partially validated a novel HPLC/Fluorimetry assay method to quantify a cytotoxic agent within plasma and tissues, as support of animal studies; succesfully transferred the analytical protocol to CROs
    -Succesfully resolved OOS issues resulting from analytical transfer of UPS I dissolution methods between two subcontractors, by performing internal investigations

  • BioAlliance Pharma -  R&D Project Manager

    Paris 2008 - 2009 MAIN MISSIONS:

    -Coordination of the late Lead Optimisation phase /Preclinical development of HIV-integrase inhibitors
    -Coordination of the subcontracted chemical optimisation program
    -Supervision of the physico-chemical characterisation and preformulation activities of lead candidates (solubility assays, excipients screening, set-up of oral early formulations, dilutability/stablity assays within model gastro-intestinal fluids)
    -Coordination of external ADME studies (in vitro metabolism studies, CaCO-2 permeability assays, evaluation of transport-efflux, CYP inhibition/interaction, rodent PK studies, in vitro toxicity assays)
    -Reporting of scientific results, presentation of results in team meetings, regular TCs with subcontractors
    -Identification of potential CMOs for phase I chemistry scale-up and analytical/formulation development
    -Project planning management, budget forecast
    -Bibliographical and competitive survey
    -Supervision of one Technician and trainee students

    KEY ACHIEVEMENTS:

    -Edited a report on the structure-activity relationships of more than one-hundred compounds, enabling to orientate the chemical optimisation program
    -Resolved problems of poor water-solubility by setting-up lipid-based vehicles and using cyclodextrin strategy. Could improve aqueous solubility by a 10-100 fold and perform relevant stability assays within simulated media.
    -Strongly contributed to the final selection of a lead candidate among 6 potential candidates, for in vivo evaluation, after thorough review and comparison of in vitro ADME and phys-chem results

  • Université Pierre et marie Curie - Postdoctoral Researcher-Temporary Assistant Professor

    2007 - 2008 MAIN MISSIONS:

    => Synthesis of chimera of prolines and amino-acids, substituted in C-3 position: Application to the preparation of non-peptidic analogs of Somatostatine

    -Organometallic-based chemical synthesis (peptidomimetics), purification (Flash chromatography, HPLC), analytical characterisation (HPLC/UV,CCM, NMR, Polarimetry, Mass Spectrometry)
    -Writing of reports, publications
    -Bibliographical survey (publications, patents)
    -Regular teaching activities to Bachelor's and Master's-level students (seminars and practical work in the field of organic chemistryy/peptidic chemistry))

  • Universite Paris Descartes-Inserm U648 unit - PhD student

    Paris 2004 - 2007 MAIN MISSIONS:

    => Design, synthesis and in vitro biological evaluation of compounds targeted to the SH2 domain of the STAT3 protein domain (collaboration with Servier Research Institute, Oncology Department)
    -Chemical synthesis (peptides/phospho-peptides, peptidomimetics, small molecules), purification (Flash chromatography, semi-preparative HPLC), analytical characterisation (HPLC/UV,CCM, NMR, IR, Mass Spectrometry)
    -In vitro biology assays: evaluation of protein dimerisation inhibition using ELISA, follow-up of intracellular protein trafficking by Immunofluorescence assays (Confocal Microscopy analysis), antiproliferative assays (Cloning assays) and cytotoxicity assays (WST-1)
    -Writing of reports, publications, preparation of poster and oral communications for international congresses
    Bibliographical survey (publications, patents)
    -Supervision of trainee students/ Regular teaching activities to medical and Bachelor's level students (seminars and practical work)

    KEY ACHIEVEMENTS:

    -Succesfully synthesized a model phosphopeptide bearing a fluorophore and/or a cell-penetrating peptide sequence as a tool to follow the inhibition of the STAT3 dimerisation on its intracellular traffic and impact on cell migration (published results)
    -Established structure-activity relationships and identified unexpectedly a non-phosphorylated peptidic sequence as an inhibitor of the protein dimerisation (published results)
    -Rationnally designed and synthesized peptidomimetics analogs based on benzodiazepine scaffolds, which -demonstrated unexpected in vitro antiproliferatives activities (published results)
    -Set-up a novel enantioselective synthesis pathway of phosphotyrosine amino-acid analogs (published results)

Formations

Réseau