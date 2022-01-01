Menu

Jennifer HENTZIEN

Lyon

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Pack office

Entreprises

  • Descours & Cabaud - Assistante responsable de département

    Lyon 2009 - maintenant - Organisation de réunions/déplacements
    - Rédaction et suivi des contrats
    - Suivi des conditions fournisseur
    - Suivi des actions commerciales
    - Consultations commerciales

  • CERTA - Secrétaire de formation

    Saint Malo 2007 - 2009

  • Ville de Vénissieux - Apprentie Assistante de direction

    2005 - 2007

Formations

  • IGS (Lyon)

    Lyon 2005 - 2007 Niveau BTS

  • Institut CARREL

    Lyon 2001 - 2003 Baccalauréat professionnel Services

    Sales & marketing

  • LPP ORSEL

    Oullins 2001 - 2003 BEP Vente Action Marchande

    Bac Pro Vente

Réseau