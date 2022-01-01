Retail
Jennifer HENTZIEN
Jennifer HENTZIEN
Lyon
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Pack office
Entreprises
Descours & Cabaud
- Assistante responsable de département
Lyon
2009 - maintenant
- Organisation de réunions/déplacements
- Rédaction et suivi des contrats
- Suivi des conditions fournisseur
- Suivi des actions commerciales
- Consultations commerciales
CERTA
- Secrétaire de formation
Saint Malo
2007 - 2009
Ville de Vénissieux
- Apprentie Assistante de direction
2005 - 2007
Formations
IGS (Lyon)
Lyon
2005 - 2007
Niveau BTS
Institut CARREL
Lyon
2001 - 2003
Baccalauréat professionnel Services
Sales & marketing
LPP ORSEL
Oullins
2001 - 2003
BEP Vente Action Marchande
Bac Pro Vente
Réseau
Alexandre RAFIIE
Audrey LOUFRANI
HQS Expert (La Ciotat)
Benoit BOULAIGRE
Christophe PETIT
Christopher SAHRAOUI
Frederic ANDRE
Pierre FARJON
Quentin GUIMONT
Rudy BOLLENGIER