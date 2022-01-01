Jennifer MEA

Menu

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Export
Commerce international
Logistique
Import
Négociation

Entreprises

  • OXYLANE DECATHLON - Responsable Import Export

    2009 - maintenant Reporting to Transport & Customs Director
    Manage import flows from China-India-Japan-Indonesia & Maghreb
    Analyse and control the information in IT operative systems
    Ensure the respect of contractual dates for purchased orders
    Analyse weekly and monthly KPIs
    Plan and manage deliveries from port to warehouse (inland flows)
    Sea/truck tender support and negotiation
    Monthly meeting with carriers, debrief of the agreed service levels
    Lean Management in import tasks

Formations

  • Bishop S University (Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada)

    Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada 2007 - 2008 Echanges Internationaux

    Université Anglophone:
    - Marketing International
    - Management International
    - Business International
    - Anglais & Espagnol Pro International

  • Université Paul Verlaine Metz

    Metz 2006 - 2007 Echanges Internationaux

    - Marketing International
    - Commerce International
    - Management Interculturel
    - Espagnol & Anglais Commerce International

  • IUT Nancy Charlemagne (Université Nancy 2)

    Nancy 2005 - 2006 Management des Achats et Ventes à l'International

    - Marketing
    - Comptabilité
    - Negociation
    - Commerce International
    - Droit International
    - Etudes qualitatives et quantitatives
    - Management International

