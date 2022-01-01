Jennifer MEA

Mes compétences :
Export
Commerce international
Logistique
Import
Négociation
Entreprises
OXYLANE DECATHLON
- Responsable Import Export
2009 - maintenantReporting to Transport & Customs Director
Manage import flows from China-India-Japan-Indonesia & Maghreb
Analyse and control the information in IT operative systems
Ensure the respect of contractual dates for purchased orders
Analyse weekly and monthly KPIs
Plan and manage deliveries from port to warehouse (inland flows)
Sea/truck tender support and negotiation
Monthly meeting with carriers, debrief of the agreed service levels
Lean Management in import tasks