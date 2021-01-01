Retail
Jeremy DURIF
Jeremy DURIF
SAINT JULIEN LES METZ
Profil
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Ressources humaines
Entreprises
Onesys
- Consultant support logiciel Pilott
SAINT JULIEN LES METZ
2016 - 2018
SCC FRANCE
- Support client logiciel Cegid Expert Paie
NANTERRE
2014 - 2016
SPIE
- Technicien paie et administration du personnel
Cergy
2014 - 2015
Cegid group
- Support clients SIRH
Lyon Cedex 09
2013 - 2014
Analyse des problématiques clients, liées au logiciel ou au métier même de la paie, puis proposition de solutions.
Arkema
- Assistant Ressources Humaines
Colombes
2011 - 2012
Abylsen RA
- Chargé de recrutement
Paris
2010 - 2010
ADP
- Gestionnaire de paie
Nanterre
2009 - 2009
Formations
INSTITUT DE GESTION SOCIALE
Paris
2009 - 2013
