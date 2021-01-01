Retail
Jérémy LERIVRAY
Jérémy LERIVRAY
SAINT LÔ
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Process
Siemens
Rockwell
Schneider
Wonderware
Omron
Entreprises
ACTEMIUM Saint-Lô
- Automaticien
2017 - maintenant
SIT - ASPI
- Automaticien
Saint-Lô
2011 - 2017
Cepia
- Technicien en automatisme
2011 - 2011
Lactalis
- Automaticien
Laval
2010 - 2010
Stage puis CDD
Formations
IUT Cherbourg Manche
Cherbourg
2009 - 2010
Licence professionnelle
SARI : Systèmes automatisés et réseaux industriels
La Morandiere (Granville)
Granville
2007 - 2009
BTS
Electrotechnique
