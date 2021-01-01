Menu

Jérôme CADEE

Mont-de-Marsan

En résumé

Aujourd'hui je travaille pour l'ADIE (Association pour le Droit à l'initiative économique) où je finance et accompagne des créateurs d'entreprise , mais aussi à temps partiel pour Médicoop Sud Aquitaine une coopérative dans le secteur du médico-social .
Néanmoins, je suis ouvert à des opportunités pour travailler avec une structure qui souhaite se développer et notamment à l'international.

Nowadays i'm working at the ADIE (association pour le droit à l'initiative économique), an association where i finance people who are creating small businesses providing them micro-credits and management support along the first five years of their business.
I'm also looking forward opportunities to work for a company which have the willing to develop itself internationally.

Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet
Management
Création d'entreprise
Microfinance
Commerce international
Recouvrement
Management d'équipe
Management de projet
Commercial
B to B
Internet marketing manager
Formation
Conseil
Webmarketing

Entreprises

  • MEDICOOP Sud Aquitaine - Directeur Général

    Mont-de-Marsan (40000) 2015 - maintenant MEDICOOP Sud Aquitaine est une Coopérative à but non lucratif de mise à disposition de salariés en intérim pour des entités des secteurs médico-social et sanitaire et social.

    • Développement du Sourcing (dont relation avec AKTO et gestion des réseaux sociaux).
    • Gestion de l’activité normale de la coopérative + organisation d’élection du CSE, gestion des contrôles URSSAF et DIRECCT
    • Ré-internalisation des missions de recrutement précédemment sous-traitées. Recherche et sélection de nouveaux partenaires : locaux, informatique, sous-traitant paye, etc
    • Gestion des aspects juridique de la coopérative
    • Développement de la coopérative par la recherche et l’intégration de nouveaux coopérateurs.
    • Représenter la société envers les tiers (banques, sous-traitants, caisses sociales, OPCO et différents services de l’état. Délégation de pouvoir de la présidence dans les domaines commercial, social, civil.
    • Référent dans la relation entre les salariés intérimaires et les coopérateurs utilisateurs

  • ADIE - Conseiller Expert Adie - Responsable du territoire Landes

    Dax (40100) 2008 - maintenant • Management d’une équipe de bénévoles répartie sur tout le département des Landes (intégration, formations et gestion des tâches déléguées : instruction, accompagnement, recouvrement…)
    • Formateur des nouveaux conseillers Adie au niveau national (Instruction, GRC et Systèmes d’Informations) et de créateurs d’entreprises au travers d’ateliers (Adie, Pôle Emploi, CMA 40 et Communautés de communes)
    • Tuteur de conseillers juniors, management de services civiques et stagiaires
    • Animation, création, maintien et/ou développement de partenariats avec les institutions locales : Pole Emploi, CMA, CCI, BGE, Agglomérations Communautés de Communes, etc...
    • Promotion du microcrédit et de l’association sur le territoire landais. Organisation d’événements en collaboration avec les médias locaux (radio, presse et télévision) et les partenaires techniques et institutionnels.
    • Gestion de l’activité de financement et d’assurance : instructions de dossiers, accompagnement, recouvrement des créances pour un public exclu du système bancaire

  • Mendiko Sukaldaritza - Travailleur indépendant

    Saint-Jean-de-Luz (64500) 2005 - 2008 Création et développement d’une entreprise spécialisée dans la vente de produits gastronomiques du terroir Basque en France et à l’international
    Conception d’une forme de commercialisation avec une boutique, un site de e-commerce et la présence sur des foires et salons gastronomiques.
    Travail en exclusivité avec des producteurs locaux : Agour, Baskalia Esne Ona, Loreztia, Ets Louis Ospital, La Maison du Piment, Château Brethous…

  • Consultant Stratégie pour PME en Argentine - Travailleur indépendant

    Buenos Aires (Argentine) 2004 - 2004 Consultant free-lance : conseil en survie et développement pour des PME et PMI en Argentine
    • Définition de plans stratégiques d’entreprises
    • Définition et réalisation du plan de marketing
    • Mission humanitaire pour financer et développer un centre d’appui scolaire pour enfants d’un quartier défavorisé

  • Groupe IDERIS - Responsable commercial

    Commercial | Anglet (64600) 2003 - 2003 Groupement de coopération inter-entreprises de la métallurgie
    Développement de son activité commerciale dans le secteur de la machine spéciale
    Responsabilité des fonctions commerciales (dont développement vers l’Espagne), de chargé d’affaires
    Rôle d’animateur du plan de progrès

  • MARC (Manufacture d'Armes R&C) - Commercial

    Commercial | Anglet (64600) 2001 - 2003 Responsabilité de la gestion commerciale et mission transversale sur l'assurance qualité (évolution de l’entreprise de 4 à 12 employés, écriture du manuel qualité en vue de l’obtention de la certification ISO9000, participation à la création du SPL MétalAdour)

