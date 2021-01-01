Jérôme CADEE

Aujourd'hui je travaille pour l'ADIE (Association pour le Droit à l'initiative économique) où je finance et accompagne des créateurs d'entreprise , mais aussi à temps partiel pour Médicoop Sud Aquitaine une coopérative dans le secteur du médico-social .
Néanmoins, je suis ouvert à des opportunités pour travailler avec une structure qui souhaite se développer et notamment à l'international.
Nowadays i'm working at the ADIE (association pour le droit à l'initiative économique), an association where i finance people who are creating small businesses providing them micro-credits and management support along the first five years of their business.
I'm also looking forward opportunities to work for a company which have the willing to develop itself internationally.
Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet
Management
Création d'entreprise
Microfinance
Commerce international
Recouvrement
Management d'équipe
Management de projet
Commercial
B to B
Internet marketing manager
Formation
Conseil
Webmarketing