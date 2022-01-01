Menu

Jerome FERASIN

TOULOUSE

En résumé

VP SALES
LUXURY & AVIATION INDUSTRY

Interfacing at top executive level (high-net-worth individuals, Government, Military High Ranked officials, CEO)
Developing new business in private aviation and luxury industry
Strong expertise in international sales development
International team leadership and coordination
Creation and growth of new services and new sales organization
Successful complex sales achievements within Middle East, Africa and CIS areas


Mes compétences :
Commerce international
Leadership
Vente

Entreprises

  • Comlux aviation - Vice President Sales

    2014 - maintenant

  • Airbus corporate jet centre - Head of Services Sales

    2011 - 2014

  • Airbus - Sales Director for Aircraft Maintenance & services

    Blagnac 2007 - 2011

  • Cassidian - Services sales director

    Blagnac 2001 - 2005

  • Enterprise Rent-A-Car - Office manager boston - USA

    Paris 1999 - 2000

Formations

