Jerome FERASIN

VP SALES
LUXURY & AVIATION INDUSTRY
Interfacing at top executive level (high-net-worth individuals, Government, Military High Ranked officials, CEO)
Developing new business in private aviation and luxury industry
Strong expertise in international sales development
International team leadership and coordination
Creation and growth of new services and new sales organization
Successful complex sales achievements within Middle East, Africa and CIS areas
Mes compétences :
Commerce international
Leadership
Vente
Pas de contact professionnel