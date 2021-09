Jérôme OLLAGNIER

+20 years of operational marketing and sales activities in major media groups (Cinema & TV).



Key achievements include:

Development of Corporate brands (Coca Cola, Perrier, Jeep, Cosmopolitan...) and major Entertainment properties based on movies, TV series, digital content and Apps (Harry Potter, Batman, Star Wars, Lego, The Looney Tunes, The Simpsons, Ice Age, Angry Birds, Peanuts/Snoopy, Tintin, Teletubbies, Ben 10, Game of Thrones, The Lord of The Rings, 24, Sex & the City...)

I successfully hired and currently lead a team (10 direct reports) with which we managed to triple the turnover of Warner Bros. Consumer Products over the last 3 years.

With my team at Warner Media, we successfully managed to place Harry Potter as the most beloved Franchise in France and the #1 Property on the French Toy Market in 2020.

Launch in Europe of Sport, Fashion & Lifestyle brands from ICONIX Brand Group (www.iconixbrand.com)

Increased the turnover of CANAL+ Consumer Products Division by +20% YOY (from 2004 to 2009)

Setting up and management of some concept stores for the EXPAND Group



Skills: Team leader Management Business oriented Entrepreneurial spirit High level negotiations (acquisitions & sales) Business development Brand extension Expert Highly experienced in the licensing industry Strong Retail knowledge (high end/ mid tier/ mass market/ E-commerce) Working on a daily basis with international partners Implementing worldwide marketing, digital and sales strategies Setting up strategic plans & partnerships Intellectual property law Account management Fluent in English



