Jessica PASQUON
Jessica PASQUON
NANCY / THIONVILLE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Organisation
Dynamique
Perfectionniste
Entreprises
Sommellerie de France
- Assistante Marketing et Commerciale
2014 - maintenant
Angels Event Agency
- Assistante évènementielle
2013 - 2014
Gestion de projet et communication interne et externe
Exco Ufilor
- Stagiaire en Audit
2013 - 2013
Evaluations et présentations d'entreprises, communication et comptabilité
Printemps
- Attaché Clientèle - Assistant Manager
Paris
2012 - 2012
Best Hotels
- Stagiaire Restaurant
2011 - 2011
Premier stage dans une chaîne d'hôtel en Espagne durant 3 mois.
Service client, mise en place, accueil clients
S'adapter à différentes nationalités et langages
Mac Donald's
- Equipière Polyvalente
guyancourt
2010 - 2012
Accueil et service client
Mise en place du terrain
Vente et Conseil
Responsable Comptoir, savoir gérer son équipe, distribuer les tâches
Arcelormittal
- Assistant RH
2010 - 2010
Formations
INSTITUT FRANCAIS DES AFFAIRES IFA
Metz
2013 - 2015
Manager du Marketing et de la communication (Bac+5)
Marketing et Communication
The University Of North Dakota (Grand Forks)
Grand Forks
2012 - 2012
ICN Business School
Nancy
2010 - 2013
ICN Bachelor
Marketing, Communication, Vente, Analyse Financière, Droit des affaires et Droit social
Anglais et Espagnol
Réseau
Elodie BROCARD
Félix MAHLER
Florian ANTOINE
Frédéric FRÉDÉRIC LEPAGE
Grégory SOLLER
Jean Eudes YAHOUEDEOU
Justin MATHIEU
Pascal SOLYGA
Pierre GUILLON
Sophie CHAUDRE