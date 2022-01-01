Menu

Jessica PASQUON

NANCY / THIONVILLE

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Organisation
Dynamique
Perfectionniste

Entreprises

  • Sommellerie de France - Assistante Marketing et Commerciale

    2014 - maintenant

  • Angels Event Agency - Assistante évènementielle

    2013 - 2014 Gestion de projet et communication interne et externe

  • Exco Ufilor - Stagiaire en Audit

    2013 - 2013 Evaluations et présentations d'entreprises, communication et comptabilité

  • Printemps - Attaché Clientèle - Assistant Manager

    Paris 2012 - 2012

  • Best Hotels - Stagiaire Restaurant

    2011 - 2011 Premier stage dans une chaîne d'hôtel en Espagne durant 3 mois.
    Service client, mise en place, accueil clients
    S'adapter à différentes nationalités et langages

  • Mac Donald's - Equipière Polyvalente

    guyancourt 2010 - 2012 Accueil et service client
    Mise en place du terrain
    Vente et Conseil

    Responsable Comptoir, savoir gérer son équipe, distribuer les tâches

  • Arcelormittal - Assistant RH

    2010 - 2010

Formations

  • INSTITUT FRANCAIS DES AFFAIRES IFA

    Metz 2013 - 2015 Manager du Marketing et de la communication (Bac+5)

    Marketing et Communication

  • The University Of North Dakota (Grand Forks)

    Grand Forks 2012 - 2012

  • ICN Business School

    Nancy 2010 - 2013 ICN Bachelor

    Marketing, Communication, Vente, Analyse Financière, Droit des affaires et Droit social
    Anglais et Espagnol

