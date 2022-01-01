Menu

Jessica PETIT-BREUILH

ORLY

I am currently working at MobPartner, a global mobile advertising network, as a publisher account manager.

In my position I am managing a part of the publisher network by giving them the possibility to grow and to strengthen their presence on the platform.

I have acquired the necessary skills to communicate and negotiate with people from divers backgrounds to provide excellent customer service. I have a large understanding of the mobile advertising industry which help me to guide publishers to the right strategic direction.

During my E-Business Masters, I have also developed the ability to understand and use all the e-marketing lever such as Affiliation,SEO, search, e-mailing, social network, display and others.

More details on my experience: fr.linkedin.com/pub/jessica-petit-breuilh/27/799/1b7/

Specialties: mobile advertising, marketing, strategic communications, negociation, media buying, affiliation, CPA, CPI


Mes compétences :
Affiliation
Business
Community manager
Conseil
E marketing
E- Marketing
E-business
E-Marketing
E-pub
Ebusiness
eMarketing
EPub
Facebook
Google
Google+
Internet
Manager
Marketing
Référencement
réseaux sociaux
Stratégie
Stratégie web
Twitter
Web

Entreprises

  • Grand Union groupe Fullsix - Chef de projet junior

    2011 - maintenant Client principal : L'Oréal Professionnel

    suivi opérationnel des projets webmarketing .

    Coordination des équipes créatives et techniques pour des projets tels que:

    - La mise en ligne d'un magazine interactif: http://www.backstagenews.lorealprofessionnel.fr/bn13/
    - Localisation de mini-sites web et d'applications Facebook pour les pays du monde
    - Suivi des statistiques de L'Oréal Professionnel France.
    - Création de newsletters

  • Trade Doubler - Consultant junior

    Paris 2010 - maintenant Analyse du marché du display à la performance, les acteurs,
    Les nouvelles technologies utilisées,
    Recommandations sur la mise en place d'une nouvelle offre.

  • Editions Alternatives - Consultant junior, développement d'une stratégie sur internet

    2010 - maintenant Suggestions d'action sur les réseaux sociaux, Facebook et Twitter
    Recommandations concernant l'ergonomie du site web, Création de partenariat avec les blogs,
    Lancement de jeux et concours.

  • Michel & Augustin - Chef de produit junior (dans le cadre de ma speciatlisation en brand management)

    2010 - 2010 Etude de marché, élaboration d'une stratégie marketing, brief packaging, lancement de campagne de communication média et hors média, campagne de communication off et on-line, fixation du prix de vente, budgétisation de tout le lancement.

  • LBL communication - Animatrice en parfumerie à l'aéroport CDG

    2009 - 2010 Réalisation d'un chiffre d'affaire imposé par la marque de luxe lors de la période d'animation. J'ai travaillé pour des marques telles que Hèrmes, Chanel, Diesel, Armani

  • Lina's - Prestataire de service pour le développement d'une franchise en Turquie

    2008 - 2008 Étude de marché, préparation de fiches prospects, rencontre avec des fournisseurs,
    compte-rendu à l’enseigne

  • Textronic (Canada) - Stagiaire (3 mois)

    2007 - 2007 Prospection clients, aide au développement d’un site Internet, traduction,
    initiation au e-marketing.

Formations

