I am currently working at MobPartner, a global mobile advertising network, as a publisher account manager.



In my position I am managing a part of the publisher network by giving them the possibility to grow and to strengthen their presence on the platform.



I have acquired the necessary skills to communicate and negotiate with people from divers backgrounds to provide excellent customer service. I have a large understanding of the mobile advertising industry which help me to guide publishers to the right strategic direction.



During my E-Business Masters, I have also developed the ability to understand and use all the e-marketing lever such as Affiliation,SEO, search, e-mailing, social network, display and others.



More details on my experience: fr.linkedin.com/pub/jessica-petit-breuilh/27/799/1b7/



Specialties: mobile advertising, marketing, strategic communications, negociation, media buying, affiliation, CPA, CPI





