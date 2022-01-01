RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Orly
I am currently working at MobPartner, a global mobile advertising network, as a publisher account manager.
In my position I am managing a part of the publisher network by giving them the possibility to grow and to strengthen their presence on the platform.
I have acquired the necessary skills to communicate and negotiate with people from divers backgrounds to provide excellent customer service. I have a large understanding of the mobile advertising industry which help me to guide publishers to the right strategic direction.
During my E-Business Masters, I have also developed the ability to understand and use all the e-marketing lever such as Affiliation,SEO, search, e-mailing, social network, display and others.
More details on my experience: fr.linkedin.com/pub/jessica-petit-breuilh/27/799/1b7/
Specialties: mobile advertising, marketing, strategic communications, negociation, media buying, affiliation, CPA, CPI
Mes compétences :
Affiliation
Business
Community manager
Conseil
E marketing
E- Marketing
E-business
E-Marketing
E-pub
Ebusiness
eMarketing
EPub
Facebook
Google
Google+
Internet
Manager
Marketing
Référencement
réseaux sociaux
Stratégie
Stratégie web
Twitter
Web