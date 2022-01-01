Menu

Jessica SHEN

Tremblay-en-France

En résumé

J’ai développé de nouvelles compétences pendant mon MBA international et j’ai appris SAP pendant mon Mastère spécialisé (chef de projet ERP, note finale 17/20) et mon expérience d’une année chez Pharmalog

Mes compétences :
SAP ERP
Commercial
Marketing
SAP
SAP WM
SAP SD
SAP MM
SAP LES
SAP FI
Oracle ERP
Microsoft Visio
top management
Supply Chain Management
SQL
SAP-FI- Reporting
SAP-ABAP- Query
SAP ABAP LSMW
SAP ABAP
Oracle Report
Oracle 8i
Oracle
MySQL
Microsoft Project
Mergers & Acquisitions
Management Accounting
Benchmarking
ASAP methodology

Entreprises

  • Groupe ADP - SAP user SD RE FI

    Tremblay-en-France 2014 - maintenant

Formations

  • Ecole D'Ingénieur Du CESI (EI CESI), Centre De Paris

    Nanterre 2012 - 2013 Mastère Spécialisé Chef de projet ERP

    Programme:
    •SAP FI-CO ,MM-WM ,PP ,SD
    •SAP Paramétrage
    •SAP ASAP
    •SAP LSMW
    •SAP Query & Reports
    •Project Management; Ms Project 2010
    •Quality Management
    •Change Management
    •Financial and Managerial Management
    •SQL Language
    •Oracle Database
    •PowerAmc
    •Manufacturing and Sales Plan
    •Master production schedule & MRP
    •Supply Chain & Logistics

    Dissertation: Integration of business proc

  • École Supérieure De Commerce De Rouen (NEOMA Business School)

    Rouen 2010 - 2012 Master of Business Administration (MBA)

    MBA International in English, Managing Projects, Advanced Management Accounting, Management
    of Information Systems, International Mergers and Acquisitions, Entrepreneurial Business Project
    Thesis: Biological control products foreign entry strategies (in English ,18/20)

