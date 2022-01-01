Jessica TROCMÉ

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Aix-en-Provence
--------------------------------------------
DOMAINES DE COMPÉTENCE
--------------------------------------------
MISSIONS :
----------------------------------------
- Analyse ergonomique et accompagnement à la conception des zoning
- Maquettes graphiques (Sites web, applications smartphone et tablette, newsletter, carte de visite...)
- Intégration HTML / CSS
- Développement animations et modules jQuery / /jQuery UI
- Responsive Web Design
- Accessibilité
SYSTEMES D'EXPLOITATION
-----------------------------------------
- Windows toutes versions
- IOS, Android
LOGICIELS
------------------------------------------
- Photoshop, Illustrator, Dreamweaver
- Microsoft Office / Open Office
- Netbeans /Cyberduck
LANGAGES
-----------------------------------------
- HTML, CSS, HTML5, CSS3
- jQuery / jQuery UI
- Action script
Mes compétences :
Javascript
HTML
CSS
JQuery
Ergonomie web
Web design
Adobe Illustrator
Mobile first
Adobe Photoshop
Responsive Design
Sass
Grunt