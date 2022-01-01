Jessica TROCMÉ

--------------------------------------------

DOMAINES DE COMPÉTENCE

MISSIONS :

- Analyse ergonomique et accompagnement à la conception des zoning

- Maquettes graphiques (Sites web, applications smartphone et tablette, newsletter, carte de visite...)

- Intégration HTML / CSS

- Développement animations et modules jQuery / /jQuery UI

- Responsive Web Design

- Accessibilité



SYSTEMES D'EXPLOITATION

- Windows toutes versions

- IOS, Android



LOGICIELS

- Photoshop, Illustrator, Dreamweaver

- Microsoft Office / Open Office

- Netbeans /Cyberduck



LANGAGES

- HTML, CSS, HTML5, CSS3

- jQuery / jQuery UI

- Action script



