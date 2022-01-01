RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Louveciennes
20 years on ERP SAP & Oracle Applications for purchasing, logistic, financial and technical domains.
2 years as PMO (Project Manager Officer) on major projects of the group AF/KLM.
"If there's no solution it means that there's no problem."
"Complex processes are just an addition of simple ones."
Mes compétences :
ERP
Chef de projet
Responsable de dommaine SI
Pragmatique et orienté résultat
RESPONSABLE
PGI
SRM
SAP
MANAGER
ACHAT
PURCHASING
KPI
ORACLE
PMO