Jf COMBE

Roissy CDG

En résumé

20 years on ERP SAP & Oracle Applications for purchasing, logistic, financial and technical domains.
2 years as PMO (Project Manager Officer) on major projects of the group AF/KLM.

"If there's no solution it means that there's no problem."

"Complex processes are just an addition of simple ones."

Mes compétences :
ERP
Chef de projet
Responsable de dommaine SI
Pragmatique et orienté résultat
RESPONSABLE
PGI
SRM
SAP
MANAGER
ACHAT
PURCHASING
KPI
ORACLE
PMO

Entreprises

  • Air France - IT PMO

    Roissy CDG 2010 - maintenant

  • Air France - IT Manager of Purchasing/Logistic and BI department

    Roissy CDG 2000 - 2010 - In charge of short, medium and long term strategy in collaboration with the business,
    - Forecast of budget (±3M€), control of the planning and workload,
    - Manage Human Ressources ( 20 people + projects ),
    - Responsible of the worldwide solutions roll-out ,
    - Organization of the continuity,
    - Steering of the projects and third-party maintenance,
    - Supplier Relationship Management,
    - Facilitate the integration with other business area of the group,
    - In charge of the AF / KLM synergy on purchasing domain,
    - Coordination of all IT SAP contribution for procurements and Business Intelligence (FI-AP / MM / WM / SRM / BI).

  • SAP - Pre-Sales Engineer

    Paris 1998 - 2000 - Business Enterprise Architect within Sales Department. Qualificaton of customers requirements, elaboration proof of proof of concept, customizing of the main business processes. Functional show based on SAP solution.

    - In charge to deliver solutions for complex and specific projects in the purchasing/sales and logistic domains. Processes in the following business areas : Warehouse Management, Sales and Delivery, Material Management, Controlling and FI Account Payables integration and Data warehouse BI.

  • Oracle - Oracle Application Trainer

    Colombes 1995 - 1998 - Trainer for logistic, purchasing, financial and technical domains for companies in all activities area mainly in worldwide context (Bank, Manufacturing, Services, …).

    - Creation of new courses (e.g. : Workflow Management and methodology for specific development within the standard ERP provided),

    - Steering of workshops for all ERP project stakeholders, customers, integrators, project teams.

  • Oracle - Oracle Application Consultant

    Colombes 1992 - 1995 - Consulting on Oracle Applications solution. Business Requirements analyzes, standard customizing, specific developments, testing and training.

    - Management of all project stakeholders,

    - Definition of user roles and responsibilities, menus and security checks.

    - Creation of Workflow strategies, facilitation for the creation of universes and data consistencies for Data Warehouse information system.

  • Sopra Group - Engineer Analyst Developer

    Paris 1990 - 1992 - ERP for Real Estate Management companies and developments (500 Men Month project based on Oracle 6 Database). Delivery of Business Requirements, analyze and Quality Insurance support.

Formations

  • ESGI (Paris)

    Paris 1986 - 1990 Ingénieur d'affaire en Informatique

  • Prepa Sup De Co (Nevers)

    Nevers 1985 - 1986 Commerce

Réseau