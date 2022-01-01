Jf Frero EHRHART

Frero Music Ent. (FME) is a company founded by JF Ehrhart « Frero » after more than 15 years of professional track record in the music business.

«I started building my name with my group in the 90’s as a hip hop/rap artist, music producer and manager making a national and european buzz, then making deals with major record labels as V2 Music, Sony Music, Warner or Wagram .. At that time I began to create relationships with international artists, managements and promoters whom would later become strong business partners. While Hip Hop/RnB Music has gone mainstream, the music industry was changing with the fall of record sellings but it was also a great opportunity for new challenges. In 2005 after management studies I decided to open a new company, Frero Music Entertainment focused on international business.»

Frero Music is member of a pool of professionals sharing their networks, their know-how and their experience in Booking & Management activities.

This pool is the logic continuation of the work ashieved by each of us, agencies & independents labels which have been active for more than 10 years; eaches having a full knowledge of their audience behaviour.

We have a strategic position in the middle of Europe.

Our goal is to make shows happen being Reactive and Proactive by feeling the buzz in each territory. We are the link between the Production and Promoters to allow the Artists to meet their Audience.

Frero Music Entertainment is one of the largest independent Urban Booking, Management and Consulting services company based in Europe. FME’s international network comprises business partners in Europe, USA, the Middle East, Asia and Africa.

Our artists roster is made of US and European established artists and newcomers in the game with a strong orientation to Urban music.



Frero Music Values and Business Principles: Trust, Respect and Long-term Vision



REF./Roster:

HipHop/RnB: Sean Paul, G-Unit/50Cent, Rick Ross and Maybach Music artists, Tyga, The Game, YG,

Lil Kim, Mobb Deep, Dj Premier, Afrika Bambaataa and many more …

European HipHop: IAM, Booba, Dj Antar, Dj Haitian Star, Kaaris, Waiti B Artists and more ...

EDM: Afrojack, Avicci, Dj Chuckie, LMFAO djs, The Partysquad Squad, Major Lazer djs, Martin Garrix and many more ...



Contact: info@freromusic.com

www.freromusic.com



