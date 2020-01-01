Menu

Johanna ARFI

Courbevoie

En résumé

RESPONSABLE MARKETING & COMMUNICATION DANS UN ENVIRONNEMENT B2B INTERNATIONAL

- 5 ans d’expérience en marketing stratégique et opérationnel
- Expertise dans les opérations de communication web et print
- Large culture internationale
- Forte compréhension des enjeux B2B en environnement complexe

Mes compétences :
Organisation d'évènements
Anglais courant
Rédaction
Communication
E marketing
Budgets marketing/ vente
Photoshop
Community management
Google analytics
Prezi
Pack office
Indesign CS6
Logiciel CRM
Emailing
Google Adwords
SMO
Réseaux sociaux
Gestion de projet

Entreprises

  • Eudonet - Responsable Marketing - Marchés Secteur Public et Développement Economique

    Courbevoie 2018 - maintenant

  • M-Brain - Responsable marketing et communication

    2013 - 2018

  • Accovia - Chargée de Marketing

    2010 - 2013

  • Redwoods Trading - Assistante Commerciale

    2009 - 2009

  • SACFOM - Assistante marketing

    2009 - 2010

  • Bnp Paribas - Assistante de Gestion

    Paris 2008 - 2008 BNP PARIBAS CIB - Management de Projet RH

  • Avnet - Chargée de Communication (mi-temps)

    New York 2007 - 2008

  • La Poste - Activités Internationales du Courrier - Chargée de Communication à l'International

    Paris-15E-Arrondissement 2007 - 2007

  • White Spirit - Assistante Marketing

    2006 - 2006

Formations

Réseau