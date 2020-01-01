Johanna ARFI

RESPONSABLE MARKETING & COMMUNICATION DANS UN ENVIRONNEMENT B2B INTERNATIONAL
- 5 ans d’expérience en marketing stratégique et opérationnel
- Expertise dans les opérations de communication web et print
- Large culture internationale
- Forte compréhension des enjeux B2B en environnement complexe
Mes compétences :
Organisation d'évènements
Anglais courant
Rédaction
Communication
E marketing
Budgets marketing/ vente
Photoshop
Community management
Google analytics
Prezi
Pack office
Indesign CS6
Logiciel CRM
Emailing
Google Adwords
SMO
Réseaux sociaux
Gestion de projet