Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Jonathan ABIKZIR
Jonathan ABIKZIR
Montrouge
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Jobs.ca-cib.com
Entreprises
Credit Agricole CIB
- Head of Graduate Recruitment
Montrouge
2013 - 2015
Crédit Agricole CIB
- HR Project Manager
Montrouge
2011 - 2013
Crédit Agricole CIB (ex Calyon)
- Campus Manager
Montrouge
2008 - 2011
Crédit Agricole Titres
- Chargé de projets RH
brunoy
2007 - 2007
• Projet de changement de process de rémunération
• Participation au Bilan Social individuel 2007
• Diverses missions RH
Formations
Université Paris 1 Pantheon Sorbonne
Paris
2002 - 2008
Master 2 - Entreprises, Stratégie et Ressources Humaines
Réseau
Aurélie CLION
Cécile DE DENARO
Chawki BENATALLAH
Claire BRESSANGES
François TRAN
Maria POIRIER
MPH Consulting (Paris)
Nathalie ATTIA
Nawal BACHA-TRAN
Pauline PRIGNOT
Sasha PRVULOVIC
