Jonathan ABIKZIR

Montrouge

En résumé

Entreprises

  • Credit Agricole CIB - Head of Graduate Recruitment

    Montrouge 2013 - 2015

  • Crédit Agricole CIB - HR Project Manager

    Montrouge 2011 - 2013

  • Crédit Agricole CIB (ex Calyon) - Campus Manager

    Montrouge 2008 - 2011

  • Crédit Agricole Titres - Chargé de projets RH

    brunoy 2007 - 2007 • Projet de changement de process de rémunération
    • Participation au Bilan Social individuel 2007
    • Diverses missions RH

