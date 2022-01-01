Menu

Jonathan COURTOIS

Saint Ouen

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Vente
Marketing
Gastronomie
Luxe
Oenologie
Management
Communication

Entreprises

  • Lixir - Responsable Réseau Caviste

    Saint Ouen 2011 - maintenant

  • Bardinet - Chargé Merchandising

    2009 - 2011

  • Carré Basset - Assistant chef de projet

    2009 - 2009

Formations

Réseau