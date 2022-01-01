Retail
Jonathan COURTOIS
Jonathan COURTOIS
Saint Ouen
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Vente
Marketing
Gastronomie
Luxe
Oenologie
Management
Communication
Lixir
- Responsable Réseau Caviste
Saint Ouen
2011 - maintenant
Bardinet
- Chargé Merchandising
2009 - 2011
Carré Basset
- Assistant chef de projet
2009 - 2009
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce
Talence
2009 - 2011
Master spécialisé en management des vins et spiritueux
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce
Nice
2005 - 2009
Marketing
Emilia BRAGA PREGNON
Forum CATALYZ
Guezou ANNE
Jean DUMESNIL
Ludovic PSONKA
Marc NIÑO
Olivier CARLES
Pascal BOULANGER
Xavier DUTRIAUX