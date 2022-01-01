Menu

Jonathan GOLDFARB

Saint-Denis

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Mériel

En résumé

After 10 years experience in the IT and digital industry, I am currently taking care of customers in the Cloud Computing and Hosting industry.

Graduated from the Polytechnic of Turin ( Master in Industrial Production ) and the Management School Leonard de Vinci in 2004, I had a first experience as CTO and Director of the digital department and I am now Sales Executive Strategic Account.

My skills:
Managing strategic account, business development, key account management , team management ...

Mes compétences :
VOIP
Informatique
Communication digitale
Nouvelles technologies
Réseau
Télécommunications
Gestion de projet
Management
Développement commercial
Cloud computing
HOSTING

Entreprises

  • LINKBYNET - Sales Executive Strategic Account

    Saint-Denis 2014 - maintenant Management and Development of Strategic Accounts (+5M€)

    Solution:
    - Cloud Brokering
    - Hosting
    - Outsourcing
    - E-Business
    - Networking
    - Virtualization
    - IaaS, SaaS, PaaS

    Environment:
    - Vmware
    - Checkpoint
    - VEEAM
    - AWS, Azure, Numergy

    Sales Activitiy:
    - Management and development of strategic accounts
    - Qualification of new projects, dealing with technical experts and IT managers
    - Cross and Up-Selling of IT solutions
    - Implementation of business strategies with IT partners
    - Presentation of Sales Activity during Steering Committees (COPILs)
    - Billing management in Build and Run phases
    - Cost optimization
    - Forecasting

  • OPEN2EUROPE - Directeur technique et digital

    Asnières-sur-Seine 2005 - 2014 Développement commercial
    - Mise en place d’un plan d’action commercial pour le développement de la structure digitale
    - Création d’offres commerciales spécifiques
    - Management de comptes stratégiques (EPSON, CASIO, PNY…)
    - Coordination, gestion et suivi des clients (GRTgaz, Teleperformance, La Halle…)
    - Rédaction de recommandations dans le cadre d’appels d’offres ou de demandes spécifiques

    Gestion de l’infrastructure téléphonique et informatique
    - Etude et recherche sur les infrastructures téléphoniques (Centrex IP, IPBX, PABX, dégroupage, pré-sélection…)
    - Passage d’une architecture traditionnelle à une architecture VoIP
    - Evolution, harmonisation et gestion du parc informatique
    - Mise en place d’une messagerie professionnelle, d’un système de backup (Solution TSM
    Backup et Backup Exec) et d’un VPN pour la prise en main à distance d’un serveur dédié

    Management d’équipe
    - Recrutement et création d’une équipe de 4 personnes dans un objectif de développement de la structure
    - Formation, animation et supervision de l’équipe dans un objectif de satisfaction client
    - Formation des équipes internes et des clients

    Autres projets
    - Refonte des différents sites Internet
    - Mise en place d’un réseau social interne (Bluekiwi)
    - Développement et mise en place de nouveaux outils de communication internes et externes en vue d’optimiser la couverture médiatique des clients et la valorisation des résultats

  • ALLDUP - Chargé de clientèle

    COURBEVOIE 2003 - 2004 - Gestion d’un portefeuille client
    - Développement commercial et prospection auprès de grands comptes
    - Refonte de la charte graphique des documents commerciaux de l’entreprise

  • Pininfarina - Assistant Logistique

    2003 - 2003 - Création d’une partie de la chaîne logistique en collaboration avec le directeur logistique pour la production de la Volvo C70 (Première voiture fabriquée par Pininfarina en dehors de ses usines)
    - Contact avec les fournisseurs pour maximiser le processus de livraison des pièces pour la chaîne de production
    - Gestion de la base de données des pièces détachées des anciennes lignes de production

Formations

  • Ecole De Management Léonard De Vinci

    Paris 2000 - 2004 Filière Européenne Gestion et technologie / Cycle Franco-Italien

  • Politecnico Di TORINO (Torino)

    Torino 2000 - 2004 Ingegneria in Produzione Industriale

Réseau