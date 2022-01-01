Jonathan GOLDFARB

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Mériel
After 10 years experience in the IT and digital industry, I am currently taking care of customers in the Cloud Computing and Hosting industry.
Graduated from the Polytechnic of Turin ( Master in Industrial Production ) and the Management School Leonard de Vinci in 2004, I had a first experience as CTO and Director of the digital department and I am now Sales Executive Strategic Account.
My skills:
Managing strategic account, business development, key account management , team management ...
Mes compétences :
VOIP
Informatique
Communication digitale
Nouvelles technologies
Réseau
Télécommunications
Gestion de projet
Management
Développement commercial
Cloud computing
HOSTING