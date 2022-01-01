Retail
Jonathan HAGARD
Jonathan HAGARD
JAKARTA
Entreprises
Unit9
- Interactive Creative / Illustrator / Animator
2010 - 2011
XM Gravity
- Designer / Illustrator / Animator
2009 - 2009
Doncvoila
- Animator
2006 - 2007
Morgane Production
- Assistant Animator
2005 - 2005
Self Employed
- Illustrator / Animator / Art Director
2005 - maintenant
Formations
Ecole Régionale Des Beaux-Arts De Rennes EBAR
Rennes
2006 - 2010
DNSEP (hons)
Art / Graphic Design
École Régionale Des Beaux-Arts De Nantes
Nantes
2005 - 2006
Propédeutique
Art
Anh-Ninh GARRET
Annabelle BUXTON
Celine RÉHAULT AGUILAR
Fabien DELPIANO
Jerome COUDERC
Robin DUTHEIL
Sylvette AIGUIER
Valéry LY