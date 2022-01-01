Menu

Jonathan HAGARD

JAKARTA

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Unit9 - Interactive Creative / Illustrator / Animator

    2010 - 2011

  • XM Gravity - Designer / Illustrator / Animator

    2009 - 2009

  • Doncvoila - Animator

    2006 - 2007

  • Morgane Production - Assistant Animator

    2005 - 2005

  • Self Employed - Illustrator / Animator / Art Director

    2005 - maintenant

Formations

Réseau