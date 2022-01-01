Menu

Jonathan HOUGARDY

Bezons

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Blois

En résumé

With more 10 years of experience in the payment industry, in various positions from Project Director to Department Manager, I am currently Solution Sales at Worldline Payments Acceptance Business Division.

My skills and experience give me the opportunity to support merchants and fintech in their digitalization needs and payment strategy (alternative payment means, omnichannel, marketplace…) in a constantly changing regulation/opportunities context (PCI, PSD2, Open Payment…) .

Direct relationship with e-commerce players and payment sphere.
For more information, please contact me on https://www.linkedin.com/in/jonathan-hougardy/

Mes compétences :
E commerce
Manager
Project management
Payment System

Entreprises

  • Worldline - Solution Sales Payments Acceptance

    Bezons 2017 - maintenant

  • Worldline - Epayment Department Manager

    Bezons 2013 - 2017 Department manager in Payments Acceptance with four teams in multiple locations to :

    • Manage Sips (by Worldline) product release (planning, release note...)
    • Provide support to sales in their e-business dealings (retail, bank...)
    • Manage Payment Acceptance projects (payment means, fraud prevention, regulation...)

  • Worldline - EPayment Development Team Manager

    Bezons 2008 - 2013 Boost team efficiency by increasing each member's involvement and making the most of their talent.

    Significant achievements :
    - SEPA Direct Debit internet acceptance on Sips plaftorm with online mandate generation
    - eDCC (Dynamic Currency Conversion) acceptance on Sips plaftorm
    - Consultant on Buyster solution design (financial consolidation, connectors and merchant management)

  • ATOS WORLDLINE - EPayment Project Manager

    Bezons 2005 - 2008 Project Management and business analysis for Sips e-payment solution

    - Acceptation of new payment methods (cards & alternative credit methods :
    - COFIDIS 4ETOILES, 1EUROCOM, 3foisCB
    - BNP PF CETELEM AURORE, PRESTO...)
    - Design / supply technical and business processes, pre-sales
    - Managing schedules, ressources, risk analysis in safety programs OWASP and PCI-DSS

  • ATOS WORLDLINE - Software Engineer

    Bezons 2003 - 2005 Software design, specification, development, customer support and acceptance test for the secure internet payment solution Sips.

    Focus on merchant management problematic.

Formations

Réseau