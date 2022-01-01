Jonathan HUSS

ST-Ericsson, formerly NXP and ST-NXP Wireless
- 3G Firmware developer
2007 - 2010
Telecom firmware developper 7/07 – present
ST-Ericsson, Sophia-Antipolis, France
Part of development team of the former NXP UMTS 3G modem firmware
Good knowledge of 3GPP standard at physical level – focus on downlink receiver
· HSUPA receiver firmware creation
o Development from scratch of the downlink channels decoding software
o Complete integration on target including real time analysis
· WCDMA receiver enhancement
o 3GPP release 6/7 downlink studies & upgrades
o General refinements – power consumption, higher performance algorithms integration etc
· Validation & test
o Unitary tests of algorithms & control code on host
o Upgrade of modem validation plan – spec, code & testers scenarii
· Support & debug
o Support to hardware team – HSUPA IP debug & validation via FPGA prototype testing
o Support to validation team – regression issues investigation & debug
o Support to telecom stack team
- Discussion about upgrades of the abstraction layer
- Investigation of traces made in the field – performance & functional issues
· Testers & tools
o Testers: Anritsu MD8480B/C network simulator, R&S Amiq & AFQ baseband modulation generators
o Target tools: Lauterbach Trace32, PowerDebug (JTAG), RiscTrace (ETM), logic analyzer
o Host tools: ARM ADS/RVDS simulation environment, custom trace analyzers
o Language: mainly C, ARM9 assembly on target. C, XML, Script shell on host