Menu

Jonathan HUSS

SOPHIA-ANTIPOLIS

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • ST-Ericsson, formerly NXP and ST-NXP Wireless - 3G Firmware developer

    2007 - 2010 Telecom firmware developper 7/07 – present
    ST-Ericsson, Sophia-Antipolis, France
    Part of development team of the former NXP UMTS 3G modem firmware
    Good knowledge of 3GPP standard at physical level – focus on downlink receiver
    · HSUPA receiver firmware creation
    o Development from scratch of the downlink channels decoding software
    o Complete integration on target including real time analysis
    · WCDMA receiver enhancement
    o 3GPP release 6/7 downlink studies & upgrades
    o General refinements – power consumption, higher performance algorithms integration etc
    · Validation & test
    o Unitary tests of algorithms & control code on host
    o Upgrade of modem validation plan – spec, code & testers scenarii
    · Support & debug
    o Support to hardware team – HSUPA IP debug & validation via FPGA prototype testing
    o Support to validation team – regression issues investigation & debug
    o Support to telecom stack team
    - Discussion about upgrades of the abstraction layer
    - Investigation of traces made in the field – performance & functional issues
    · Testers & tools
    o Testers: Anritsu MD8480B/C network simulator, R&S Amiq & AFQ baseband modulation generators
    o Target tools: Lauterbach Trace32, PowerDebug (JTAG), RiscTrace (ETM), logic analyzer
    o Host tools: ARM ADS/RVDS simulation environment, custom trace analyzers
    o Language: mainly C, ARM9 assembly on target. C, XML, Script shell on host

  • NXP - Telecom ENGINEER INTERNSHIP

    2007 - 2007 Creation of a reference UMTS uplink decoding chain at physical level
    · Uplink receiver reference C code analysis (node B side)
    · Porting of it into automated signal processing tool, CoWare SPW

Formations

  • INPGrenoble – ENSERG (Renamed Phelma) (Grenoble)

    Grenoble 2004 - 2007 signal processing, electronics, information technologies, systems & architectures

  • Lycee COUFFIGNAL

    Strasbourg 2002 - 2004 Sciences industrielles, sciences physiques, mathematiques

    PTSI-PT

Réseau