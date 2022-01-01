Jonathan LAMENT

Red & White (Asia) PTE LTD
- Marketing manager Asia Pacific
2011 - maintenant
Quarto Product - Cambodia -
- Project Manager
2009 - 2009Quarto Product Cambodia is a food and wine retailer located in the two main cities in Cambodia : Phnom Penh and Siem Reap.
As a distributor, Quarto product is selling a large scale of fine food product from europe (Rougier, De Cecco, Meat from Australia...) and international wine brands (Chapoutier, Devaux, Les vins Georges Duboeuf, Joseph Drouhin, Catena Zapata...)
Main mission:
- Launching 10 wine labels in supermarket
- Monitoring the sales
- Promotion of the sales: Cocktails, wine tastings, lucky draw (win a trip to France)
- Training season: staff of the supermarket (40 PAX from managers to salesmen)
Second mission:
- Find new customers for the company (Restaurants, bars and hotels)
- Pushing and referencing new SKU for our existing clients