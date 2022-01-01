Menu

Jonathan LAROUSSINIE

PARIS

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris

En résumé

Strategic and performance focused executive with 17 years of innovative, energetic leadership in Europe, USA, Asia and Latin America. Experienced in leveraging global resources, capabilities and relationship in complex organisations. Motivational leader known for clearly defining a vision, understanding short term challenges and delivering tangible results exceeding expectations.
Majority of previous experiences realised in Consulting, Business Development, and ERP, CRM Software industry at senior management positions for FMCG and Retail organisations.

Mes compétences :
Conseil
Management d'équipe
Direction générale
Marketing
Business development
Distribution
Direction des systèmes d'information

Entreprises

  • Performance consumer group - Audience± - CEO - président directeur général

    2014 - maintenant Performance Consumer Group détient plusieurs activités dont Audience+, grand spécialiste du marketing mobile présent en Europe.
    Audience+ est tout entier tourné vers l’accompagnement des clients dans leur transformation digitale, principalement Mobile.

    Trois éléments sont fondamentaux pour mettre en place une stratégie digitale efficace :

    1 La connaissance client et la capacité à déployer une stratégie multicanale en s'appuyant sur les performances du Mobile

    2 Une solution unique et puissante de m-CRM (mobile crm): www.audience-plus.com

    3 Des équipes innovantes, spécialistes des la gestion de campagnes marketing mobile et des technologies digitales nouvelles

    Audience+ apporte des solutions uniques et innovantes pour booster les performances d'activités sur mobile et digitales: www.audience-plus.com

  • Sony Mobile - Global Head of CRM - Directeur relation client

    Puteaux 2010 - 2014

  • Quickborn Consulting - Business Development Director

    2009 - 2010

  • ORACLE Retail - Delivery leader

    Colombes 2006 - 2008 Direction de projets (Galeries Lafayette, P&G, FNAC) pour Oracle Retail sur la zone EMEA

  • Aldata Solutions - Project Manager

    2004 - 2006 Manager de projets sur la zone Amerique Latine / Europe

  • CSC Peat Marwick - Consultant

    MONTAUBAN 2000 - 2004 Conseil en organisation sur les secteurs de la distribution et de la grande consommation

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau