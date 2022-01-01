Jonathan LAROUSSINIE

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris
Strategic and performance focused executive with 17 years of innovative, energetic leadership in Europe, USA, Asia and Latin America. Experienced in leveraging global resources, capabilities and relationship in complex organisations. Motivational leader known for clearly defining a vision, understanding short term challenges and delivering tangible results exceeding expectations.
Majority of previous experiences realised in Consulting, Business Development, and ERP, CRM Software industry at senior management positions for FMCG and Retail organisations.
Mes compétences :
Conseil
Management d'équipe
Direction générale
Marketing
Business development
Distribution
Direction des systèmes d'information
Pas de formation renseignée