Jonathan LEBON

QUIMPERLÉ

I'm boilermaker/welder work I'm 26yrs old and have 5yrs experience in the metals industry. SOME EXPERIENCE INCLUDE -workshop fabrication -site repairs -site installations -shutdown work -project work/roster -maintenance - heavy fabrication OTHER QUALIFICATIONS -White card -Work at heights -I have a driving license Have my own tools and reliable transport Very hard working, honest, reliable, safe can do attitude, good eye for detail. Looking for any kind of work. Can send copy's of resume with references and other qualifications. If you have anything Give me a buzz CHEERS

Mes compétences :
Welding
routine maintenance
manage maintenance
largest commercial development
Wide experience
Offshore Oil & Gas
Aluminium

Entreprises

  • NORMOYLE ENGINEERING - Fabricator & Welder

    2014 - 2015 Responsibilities: Working on largest commercial development seen in Sydney for the last 20 years :
    Barangaroo

  • Ponticelli - Chaudronnier tuyauteur

    Émerainville 2014 - maintenant poser des supports - réalisation de traçages - montage de carlinguage - réalisation de soudure ( pointage TIG et électrode)
    tuyauterie

  • PONTICELLI FRERES - Boilermaker & Welder

    2014 - 2014 Responsibilities: Preparation of piping on a nuclear submarine.

  • Piriou - Chaudronnier

    2013 - 2013 Timonerie
    Confection de la Passerelle Alu de 34 m par 14m pour Yacht

  • Piriou - Chaudronnier

    2012 - 2013 assemblage et construction de blocs ,découpe au chalumeau , pointage de tôle de pavois

  • PIRIOU COMPANY - Boilermaker

    2012 - 2013 Responsibilities: Construction of the wheelhouse of a 80 meter yacht.

  • PIRIOU NAVAL SERVICE - Boilermaker

    2012 - 2012 Responsibilities: Repair of various vessels.

  • Piriou Naval Service - Chaudronnier

    2012 - 2012 Réparation et entretient ,découpe au chalumeau ,tronçonnage ,pointage

  • LGM - Boilermaker & Welder

    Vélizy-Villacoublay 2011 - 2011 Responsibilities: Manufacturing, conveyors, frame, housing, bridges.

  • LGM chaudronnerie - Chaudronnier & Soudeur

    2011 - 2011 : Chaudronnier/Soudeur/tuyauteur au sein de l'entreprise LGM
    chaudronnerie , lecture de plan , fabrication de machines pour agro-alimentaire

  • Entreprise STYME - Chaudronnier & Soudeur

    2010 - 2011 Industrie

  • Styme Industrie - Boilermaker & Welder

    2010 - 2011 Responsibilities: Construction of equipment for restoration. Construction of conveyors, walkways,
    railings, gates & machinery.

    EDUCATION & TRAINING QUALIFICATIONS

  • Intérimaire - Chaudronnier

    2010 - 2010

  • Le Floch - Stagiaire en chaudronnerie

    2010 - 2010

  • Piriou - Chaudronnier

    2010 - maintenant

Formations

