Olivier LE REUN

Levallois-Perret

Election législatives 2022

Export Merchandising Manager - Guerlain

Entreprises

  • Guerlain - Export Merchandising Manager

    Levallois-Perret maintenant Manager of the whole merchandising of 45 countries depending on the Export Department.

    Areas covered: Nordic countries, Eastern Europe, Mediterranean, Africa, Indian Ocean, India, South East Asia, Latin America

    Management of 1 merchandiser.

    Soft and Hard merchandising
    Coordination of projects with architects, suppliers, local agents & area managers
    Purchasing
    Budget
    Tools for training (local teams) & training
    Forecast
    Design and follow-up of specific POSm
    Local animations : International Meeting, PR events
    In charge of 45 countries / 1450 points of sales

  • Guerlain

    Levallois-Perret maintenant

  • Malherbe Design - Project Designer

    2008 - 2012 In charge of the project management:

    > Creation of new POS: Front bulding,Interior design, Layouts, Graphism etc.
    > Team coordination (1 / 2 designers, 1 CAD designer, 1 graphic designer & )
    > Budget
    > Workings supply

    Budgets:
    Luxury brands: Chivas Régal (Scotland/China) / Chateau Latour Laguens (China) / Terra Nova (Singapore) / Champagne Jacquart (France)

    Selectif: FNAC (France), Sephora (France/China / Paris Miki (Japan) / Kappa (Italy/China)

    Mass Market: Vilmorin (France) / Eliance (France) / Casino (France) / Franprix(France) / E.Leclerc (France) / Intermarché (France) / Leader Price (France) / Euromaster (France)

    Prizes:
    Janus du Commerce 2009 (new Franprix design concept)
    Ecodesign distinction 2009 (new Franprix design concept)

