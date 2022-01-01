Menu

Jonathan MEKLAT

Paris

Mes compétences :
Linux
Microsoft Active Directory
Microsoft EXCHANGE
monitoring
VMware
Microsoft Windows
ISO 900X Standard
Symantec
Secure Shell
SQL
SAN
Personal Home Page
MySQL
Microsoft Windows 2003 Server
Microsoft Windows 2000 Server
Microsoft Exchange Server
Microsoft Exchange 2010
Mac OS X
MPLS (MultiProtocol Label Switching)
Linux Red Hat
Linux Debian
LDAP
LAN/WAN > WLAN
LAN/WAN > VLAN
LAN/WAN > LAN
Interfaces
ISO 27001 Standard
Helpdesk
HTML
GNU
Fidelio
FTP
Dynamic Host Control protocol
Domain Name Server Protocol
CA ArcServe
Active Directory

Entreprises

  • Novia-Systems - Responsable Informatique Interne

    Paris 2013 - maintenant Responsable Informatique Interne pour Novia-Systems.
    Suite au rachat de l'activité « SI » de la société T-Systems France, il était nécessaire de migrer le SI.
    - Analyse et choix de la solution d'hébergement. ;
    - Migration des serveurs virtuels vers l'infrastructure Novia. ;
    - Migration des réseaux des agences Novia vers le nouveau MPLS. ;
    - Mise en place du nouveau système de téléphonie sur IP (XiVO). ;
    - Déménagement d'agences. ;
    - Migration des serveurs locaux (agences) vers l'infrastructure centralisée. ;
    - Pilotage des différents prestataires. ;
    - Management des équipes (Support de niveau 1 et 2 + ressources diverses).
    - Pilotage des référents informatiques sur les sites distants.
    - Projet de renouvellement du parc informatique.
    -- Analyse et recherche du matériel.
    -- Pilotage du déploiement (site local et distant).
    - Pilote sur la norme ISO 9001. ;
    - Mise en place, en cours, de la norme ISO 27001 (sécurisation, chiffrement, certificat, etc).

  • Hôtel du Collectionneur Paris Arc de Triomphe - Responsable Système

    2012 - 2013 Administration des serveurs Windows et Linux. ;
    - Gestion des applications métiers de l'hôtel : Fidelio, Interfaces, etc. ;
    - Supervision des serveurs sous Nagios.
    - Gestion de la sauvegarde avec Backup Exec.

    - Gestion de la console antivirus / mise à jour Windows. (Sophos)
    - Gestion des projets informatique dans l'hôtel (migration de l'outil de réservation, etc).

  • CSC - Ingénieur Système

    MONTAUBAN 2012 - 2012 En prestation pour la société GroupAgora - Pré-embauche en CDI

    Intégration dans le pole système (3 collaborateurs).
    - Administration des serveurs internes de l'agence Française (160 Serveurs).
    - Projet de migration de serveur : Belgique vers France (Virtualisation Vmware).
    - Monitoring des serveurs sous OP5 Monitor. ;
    - Gestion de la sauvegarde sur CA ARCServe Backup r15. ;
    - Gestion de l'infrastructure virtuelle sous VmWare. ;
    - Déploiement des mises à jour serveur via Vmware vCenterProtect.
    - Analyse et sécurisation des données via l'outil VARONIS.
    - Gestion de projet.
    - Mission chez le client Hilton - SIHPM
    -- Projet de transition de l'hôtel Hilton vers un hôtel indépendant (HDC).
    -- Migration des utilisateurs vers un nouveau domaine Windows.
    -- Création du nouveau réseau (Firewall Fortinet Fortigate 80C : règle, NAT, VPN)
    -- Installation/Configuration système de messagerie : Exchange 2010 server.

  • EffiTIC - Ingénieur & Responsable Informatique Interne

    Paris 2010 - 2012 Ingénieur / Responsable Informatique Interne - Sous la responsabilité du directeur Administratif et Financier.

  • Business & Decision - Administrateur Réseau

    Courbevoie 2005 - 2009 Au sein du service informatique interne, gestion du système d'information de toute
    la société (Au niveau national et international, plus de 2700 collaborateurs).
    - Administration serveurs Windows et Linux. ;
    - Support technique aux utilisateurs (Helpdesk). ;
    - Administration du serveur de messagerie (Exchange, Squire Mail). ;

Formations

  • Médicis Alternance (Paris)

    Paris 2005 - 2008 BTS

  • Médicis

    Paris 2005 - 2007 BTS

