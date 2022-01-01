Menu

Jonathan ROUGÈS

PARIS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Étude de marché
Business development
Business developer
Sociable
Relationnel
Réseaux sociaux
Analyse

Entreprises

  • Amarile - Sales & Business Developer North & South America

    2015 - maintenant Amarile is an innovative oil & gas software company dedicated to reservoir engineers.

    - Providing Reservoir Engineers with a state-of-the-art software: RE-Studio
    - Demonstrating and Training Reservoir Engineers on RE-Studio
    - Delivering efficient solutions to reservoir engineers

    Our partners: Total, Oxi, Murphy, BHP Billiton, Hess, Chevron, ENI, GDF, Nexen, , ...

    Our universities: Imperial College London, Heriot Watt, University of Alberta, Texas A&M University...

    Working places: USA, Canada, Bolivia, Mexico, Argentina, ...

  • Worldline - Sales Account Manager

    Bezons 2013 - 2015 - Specialized in selling of complex Cloud, Mobile, and Web IT solutions
    - Tailored knowledge in Oil and Gas Sector
    - Conduct market research with Industry Clients
    - Creator of customer portfolios
    - Commercial follow-up (meetings, innovative workshops…)
    - Actively perform bid management of the Request For Proposals
    - Perform administrative management tasks (contracts, invoicing)

  • Worldline - BUSINESS ENGINEER internship, for the Utilities department

    Bezons 2011 - 2011 - Clients: GDF-Suez, Vinci, RTE
    - Identified key client prospects
    - Lead meetings around E-customer services, payment, Machine-to-Machine solutions

  • Business School Incubator - Président

    2011 - 2012 Leader of a 6-people team

  • Atout Job Service, Reims Management School - Président

    2010 - 2012 - Prospection
    - Managed a 30K€ budget
    - Temporary assignement missions
    - Leader of a 10-people team

Formations

  • Clarkson University (Potsdam)

    Potsdam 2012 - 2012 Business

    Classes: leadership, entrepreneurship, marketing, creativity

  • Reims Management School RMS

    Reims 2010 - 2012 Master

    Classes: marketing, communication, management, accounting, finance
    Master’s thesis: Alternatives payment means
    Marketing and consulting studies for the Junior Entreprise

    Note Bene : Reims Management School is now named NEOMA Business School after the merger with Rouen Business School.

  • Université Rouen Haute Normandie (Rouen)

    Rouen 2007 - 2010 Licence, Economics, bachelor's degree

