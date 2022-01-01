Jonathan SOREAU

Mes compétences :
Accessibilité aux personnes handicapées
Recrutement par approche directe
Conseil en recrutement
Microsoft Office
Toeic
Entreprises
Startpeople
- Recruitment Consultant
St Julien les Metz2014 - 2015Select applicants by checking the best match between their skills and the jobs offered (temporary or permanent jobs) by local companies specialized in logistics
HR / Recruitment :
- Order management
- Applicants reception
- Job analysis and job profiles compilation
- Sourcing
- Application filtering
- Telephone pre-screening
- Competency based interviews
- Dealing with daily clients requirements
Administration :
- Arranging medical examinations
- HR documentation preparation (employments contracts, terminations)
- Reminder to clients
JLO Conseil
- Customer Service Agent
Villefranche-sur-Saône2014 - 2014Mission : Inform and assist companies to satisfy their needs to employ a number limited of handicapped workers
- Managing incoming and outgoing calls.
- Advicing companies about their possibilities of subsidies and orientate them with organizations specialized in Handicap field
- Scheduling appointments by telephone
JLO Conseil
- Junior Recruiter
Villefranche-sur-Saône2012 - 2013Fulfill the companies’ recruitment needs to have their obligation of the numbers of handicapped workers achieved
- Sourcing, posting job offers (Monster y others specialized websites, database until 5000 candidates, job fairs)
- Application filtering
- Use of behavioral interview techniques
- Summaries of interviews to send to clients
- Search of partnership
- Assisting in the development of a new job search website
- Training of recruitment process to students interns
Capfi Technology
- Junior Recruiter
2011 - 2011- Identifying, approaching and attracting qualified candidates
- Phone screening
- Interviewing candidates
- Follow-up of the candidates
Adecco parcours et emploi
- Job Advisor Consultant
Villeurbanne2011 - 2011- Assessing Professional plans
- Managing individuals interviews
- Training in improving Curriculum and cover letter presentations
- Supporting candidates for motivation interviews preparations